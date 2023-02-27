WhatsApp new feature update to let users schedule group calls; here are the details

WhatsApp keeps bringing in new features to meet the growing demand of users and also to compete with other messaging apps. The chat app recently launched host of new features around its Status to increase its user engagement. The latest incoming report now suggests that the company is testing another interesting feature that is aimed at making it easier for users to plan and coordinate group calls.

According to a WaBetaInfo report, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to schedule group calls. With this new feature, WhatsApp users will be able to schedule a group call in advance and invite participants to join at the designated time. Users can set the date and time for the call and also assign a name to the call. This feature is designed to help users keep track of their upcoming calls and ensure that everyone is on the same page regarding the call’s purpose and timing.

The feature is currently in development for those enrolled in the TestFlight program and running WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.4.0. As per the report, the chat app will have a new button to schedule group calls.

The new Schedule Call button will show up in a new context menu as and when the feature is enabled. With the new option, users can choose when the group call starts and also assign a meaningful name to the call. Once the feature is enabled, users can schedule a group call by selecting the “New Group Call” option in the call tab. They can then choose the participants and assign the date and time for the call.

All the group members will be notified when the call starts. The report highlights that that the group call scheduling feature is compatible with both audio and video calls. The feature is currently under development and is expected to be rolled in the future update of WhatsApp.

The new scheduling feature is expected to enhance the usability of WhatsApp for group calls and provide users with a more efficient way to plan and organize their group conversations.