WhatsApp gets Boost Status shortcut to let businesses promote their status on Facebook, Instagram

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, is reportedly rolling out a new Boost Status shortcut for Business accounts on iPhones and Android versions of the app. In order to help businesses quickly access the option to advertise a status on Facebook and Instagram, WhatsApp is introducing a new Boost Status shortcut, reports WaBetaInfo.

Businesses are lately focusing on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram to promote their products. According to the WaBetaInfo report, this has encouraged WhatsApp to release a shortcut tool that will let business quickly access the option to advertise a Status on the other two Meta-owned social media platforms.

According to the report, the shortcut will appear after posting a Status. Users can see the option below the posted Status. It will let users forward their Status update to the Facebook app. It will be possible to continue to Facebook to edit the ad and the description and set how long the business wants it to run.

The report says that some beta testers of WhatsApp may also see an additional to create an ad for Instagram and Facebook using the similar feature.

WaBetaInfo believes that this update will provide a new way to promote products of various businesses. With this, businesses can get a wider reach of audience including customers who are not on WhatsApp but have Facebook and Instagram account.

The update is currently rolling out to beta testers of WhatsApp on both Android and iOS. The report cautions that after boosting the Status, it will be available as an advertisement on Facebook and Instagram but it won’t be shared with other WhatsApp users.

“The new shortcut to advertise a status is available to some users that install the latest business versions of WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android, and it is rolling out to even more businesses over the coming weeks,” reads the report.