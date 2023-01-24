WhatsApp for Mac with native Apple silicon support now available for some users: Details

WhatsApp, the popular messaging and voice-video call app, is rolling out the beta version of its Mac app that comes with native Apple silicon support. This means that Mac users with Apple Silicon-powered devices can now enjoy all the features of the iOS app on their computers. The news was first reported by WaBetaInfo- the website the tracks all the WhatsApp-related updates.

The beta version of the app was previously available to select number of people who had access to WhatsApp TestFlight but now it is available to download for all.

WhatsApp has been working on an updated Mac app with native support for Apple Silicon since a long time. The updated WhatsApp for Mac means that the app will be optimized to run natively on Macs with Apple Silicon processors, which should result in better performance and energy efficiency. The updated app will allow users to use WhatsApp on their Mac computers and will feature many of the same features as the mobile version of the app, including the ability to send and receive messages, make voice and video calls, and share files.

The updated WhatsApp beta for Mac should not be confused with WhatsApp for macOS which is around for quite some time now. The latter is a desktop application that allows Mac users to access WhatsApp on their computer irrespective of the chipset inside. It was designed as an extension of the mobile app, and allows users to sync their chat history, contacts, and settings between their phone and computer. WhatsApp for macOS also includes the same end-to-end encryption feature as the mobile app. Additionally, the app also supports WhatsApp Web, which allows users to access WhatsApp on their computer by scanning a QR code with their mobile device.