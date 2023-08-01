WhatsApp brings bug-fix update to resolve call quality issues for some users: Details

WhatsApp in its recent update to its beta version for Android introduced a new feature allowing users to add participants directly within group chats. However, this update unintentionally also brought along a new issue that affected WhatsApp voice or video calls. According to WaBetaInfo, website that has been keeping an eye on this bug, several WhatsApp users reported experiencing distorted audio during calls, while others faced issue of low-quality video calls. The problem spread in no time prompting WhatsApp to jump into action.

Following the bombardment of complaints on social media platforms, including Twitter, WhatsApp has brought a solution. The company has released a beta update for Android 2.23.16.11 version that fixes this bug. The update successfully patches the bug and allows user to enjoy clear and uninterrupted voice calls without any distortion. Additionally, video calls now have boast improved quality.

The update not only addresses the call quality problems but also brings important stability improvements to the keyboard functionality within the app. WaBetaInfo reports that with the new update, user can also expect a smoother and more efficient keyboard experience.

The big-affected WhatsApp users are required to update their WhatsApp beta for Android to version 2.23.16.11 from the Google Play Store.

