Wear OS update to bring new contacts, weather tiles and redesigned Google Keep app to Android smartwatches

Google has finally made an announcement regarding new features for its devices and services. The company confirmed that Wear OS smartwatches will now also get numerous fresh features soon. These new features have two first-party tiles in the Weather application and improved Google Keep application for smartwatch owners.

Moreover, Google added a new feature for its Contacts app on Wear OS. Also, its Contacts application on Wear OS has been included to a recent ability as a third-party application.

One of the new features is the Wear OS version of Google’s weather app which will soon get new tiles for Sunrise and Sunset which is available on Pixel Watch which is Google’s first ever smartwatch.

These tiles will record the time of daily events along with a countdown toward each. The lower portion of the smartwatch screen will show the day’s progress with an arc which will feature the Sun.

Another addition was added a new tile for the Wear OS version of the Contacts app. The Favourites tiles in Contact shows five people’s profile images on the display. Also, this tile will add a shortcut button to open the full Contacts app of Google. In September, the company added an improved notes feed on the application.

Currently, the users can see pill-shaped cards which can show up two text lines. The new update will show previews of three or four lines which will also have background colours and default set of illustrators.

It might also support image previews. Google Keep will begin to show collaborators as avatars on the main feed as well as notes section in the bottom.

Along with this, users will be able to view labels to add before the Add Reminder, Archive or Pin. The company may also include a transparent background. Apart from these, the Running Wear OS apps will have new abilities.

