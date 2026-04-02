Every time you search on Google, like a photo on Instagram, leave a product review, or browse websites—even this one—your actions are being tracked and stored. Companies you may never have heard of often collect and analyze this information. This unseen record is known as your digital footprint. Whether you notice it or not, it creates a detailed profile of your interests, habits, and personal preferences, sometimes revealing more about you than you might want to share.

As more people look for ways to protect their privacy and reduce their online presence, the need for simple solutions is growing. In this article, we have outlined five easy and effective steps to help you erase your digital identity and take control of your personal data across various platforms and services, making your online presence safer and more secure.

1. Deleting Google Activity

For most individuals using a smartphone most of their online activity is done on Google apps and services. Therefore, in the process of erasing digital identity the first step is to delete Google Activity.

How to delete Google Activity?

For individuals finding it difficult the Google Activity they can do so by following the below mentioned step by step process:

Step 1: Open your web browser and visit myactivity.google.com. Make sure you are connected to the internet.

Step 2: Sign in to your Google account using your email ID and password if you are not already logged in.

Step 3: Once the page opens, you will see a timeline of your activity. Click on the “Delete” option, usually visible near the search bar or activity section.

Step 4: Choose the time range for deletion. You can select options like Last hour, Last day, All time, or set a custom range for specific dates.

Step 5: Next, select the type of data you want to delete, such as Search history, YouTube activity, location history, or choose All products.

Step 6: Click on Next to review your selection. A confirmation screen will appear showing what will be deleted.

Step 7: Finally, click on Delete to confirm. Your selected activity will be permanently removed from your account.

2. Stopping Data Collection at source

After deleting your old data, you should also stop new activity from being saved. Go to Activity Controls in your Google account and turn off Web & App Activity, Location History, and YouTube History. This will prevent Google from tracking what you search, watch, or where you go in the future.

3. Disable tracking across devices

The third step in the process of deleting online footprint and staying private online is to visit your Google Accounts Data and Privacy settings and turn off tracking options. This will prevent Google from automatically saving your activity and usage history across all of your devices and services. Since there are a lot of ways that Google can do to monitor your activity online this step becomes crucial.

4. Setting up Auto-Delete

Importantly the whole process mentioned above needs to be done regularly therefore for people finding it tedious. They can follow these steps to automate the process.

Visit the myactivity.google.com/auto-delete and then choose categories like Web Activity, YouTube History, or Timeline. Also you can schedule auto-deletion for data older than three, 18, or 36 months. Once set, your Google account will automatically clean itself without further effort.

5. Protect your Connection

A clean account with no activity and history still needs to secure connection to the internet. Therefore using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to hide your browsing data and pairing it with privacy focussed web browsers like Brave, Tor or DuckDuck Go. Also one can change their passwords every few months to stay safe from breaches.