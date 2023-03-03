Vodafone Idea Rs 296 prepaid recharge plan launched with unlimited voice calling, 25GB data with no daily

limit: Full details

Vodafone Idea has launched a new prepaid plan for its users. The plan, priced at Rs 296, offers unlimited voice calling across all networks and free 100 SMS per day. In addition, subscribers get a total of 25GB of data with no daily data consumption capping on it.

While the unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits are a great addition to the plan, the 25GB data limit may not be enough for heavy data users. It is important to note that without a daily data limit, subscribers may exhaust their entire data quota within a day or two. This can be a concern for users who enjoy watching movies or streaming OTT series on their mobile data plan.

However, for those who prioritise talk time over data, this plan may be a good option. The plan has a validity of 30 days.

In case subscribers exhaust their 25GB data limit, Vodafone Idea will charge them 50 paise per MB for additional data usage. Similarly, if subscribers exceed the daily SMS quota of 100, they will also be charged for the additional SMS sent.

The launch of this new plan is a part of Vodafone Idea’s efforts to attract more subscribers and retain existing ones. The telecom operator has been facing tough competition from rivals such as Reliance Jio and Airtel, who have been aggressively expanding their user base with attractive plans and offers.

Vodafone Idea, a month ago, launched its cheapest recharge plan at Rs 99 for its prepaid subscribers. The company, while launching, said that it offers “essential mobile connectivity with both voice and data services to consumers at this price point” adding that the move will help it get closer to “the bottom of pyramid users driving Digital India growth”. It offers full talktime along with 200MB data for 28 days of validity. There is no SMS benefit included with this one.