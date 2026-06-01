June 2026 is set to bring several smartphone launches across the mid-range, premium mid-range, and gaming-focused segments in the Indian market. Smartphone brands including Xiaomi, Motorola, OnePlus, Redmi and Vivo are preparing new devices with large batteries, high refresh rate displays, better cameras, and flagship-level chipsets.

For those considering an upgrade, it may be worth waiting a few more days. Upcoming launches could introduce new choices to the market, along with launch promotions and potential price reductions on existing models.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

Motorola is set to launch the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ in India on June 4th. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone maker has revealed several key features about the upcoming smartphone, including its processor, battery size, software support policy, display specifications and more.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

(image X)

One of the major upgrades for the Edge 70 Pro+ is wireless charging support. The smartphone will also feature an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, promising a smooth viewing and gaming experience.

As per the listing, the Edge 70 Pro+ is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X memory and 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The smartphone arrives with Android 16 pre-installed, and Motorola has committed to providing three major Android upgrades along with five years of security support.

On the front, the device features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display offering a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals.

Xiaomi 17T

Xiaomi 17T is expected to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display reportedly supports up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness and 2,000 nits of HBM brightness.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. The device may also come with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

Xiaomi 17T (image Instagram)

The Xiaomi 17T is confirmed to launch in India on June 4th. The smartphone is likely be unveiled at a virtual event, which will be live streamed across India via the company’s social media channel and YouTube handle.

In terms of optics, the device packs a Leica Complete Camera system, comprising a 50MP Light Fusion 800 main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP 5x periscope telephoto camera. Up front, the smartphone packs a 32MP shooter in the punch-hole setup for selfies and video calls.

Lava Bold N2 5G

The smartphone maker has announced that the Lava Bold N2 5G will be launched in India on June 3 at 12 pm IST. The device is slated to be an Amazon Specials release, indicating that the e-commerce platform will serve as its primary online retail partner at launch.

Lava Bold N2 5G (image Lava)

In terms of the design, the Lava Bold N2 5G will sport a flat rear panel, featuring a square-shaped camera module. The smartphone is expected to come with a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 13-megapixel main shooter.

To reacll, the Lava Bold N2 4G was launched in India on February 17 at a starting price of Rs. 7,499 for the variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display, offering up to 90Hz of refresh rate.

OnePlus 15s

The OnePlus 15s is expected to arrive this month with specs similar to the OnePlus 15T. The OnePlus 15s is likely to feature a 6.32-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone could run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset along with an Adreno 840 GPU. To fuel the device, the smartphone is expected to pack a 7,500mAh battery.

OnePlus 15s (image OnePlus)

In terms of photography, the smartphone could sport a 50-megapixel dual camera with a 3.5x periscope lens. The device could also come with support for IP69K-rated protection. The smartphone is also likely to have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and support for magnetic cooling accessories.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G

Vivo appears to be preparing to expand its T5 smartphone lineup in India with the launch of a new budget 5G device. The upcoming Vivo smartphone is also tipped to be powered by either the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 or the newer Dimensity 6400 chipset.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G (image X)

The Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G is also expected to feature a large 6,500mAh battery paired with 44W fast charging support. This would mark a noticeable improvement over the Vivo T4 Lite, which packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging.

In terms of durability, the Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G is said to offer an IP65-rated build along with SGS Five-Star drop resistance certification and military-grade durability.