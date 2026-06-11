Flexi cap funds have emerged as the biggest success story in India’s mutual fund industry over the past few years. Investors looking for a single fund that can invest across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks have increasingly turned to this category, helping it become the largest equity mutual fund segment by assets.

Yet, despite the category’s popularity, only 2 schemes have managed to cross the landmark Rs 1 lakh crore asset under management (AUM) mark: Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund and HDFC Flexi Cap Fund – Direct Plan – Growth.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund – Direct Plan – Growth currently manages Rs 1,40,949 crore, while HDFC Flexi Cap Fund oversees Rs 1,01,822 crore. Both funds carry a 5-star rating from Value Research and have completed more than 13 years in the market.

Their scale is remarkable even beyond the flexi cap category. Among all actively managed mutual funds in India, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap and HDFC Flexi Cap rank first and second respectively in terms of assets managed.

When passive funds such as ETFs and index funds are included, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap ranks second overall, while HDFC Flexi Cap stands fourth. The only schemes ahead of them are SBI Nifty 50 ETF, which manages Rs 2,05,278 crore, and SBI BSE Sensex ETF, which has an AUM of Rs 1,15,687 crore.

Why flexi cap funds are attracting investors

The growing popularity of flexi cap funds comes from the flexibility they offer to fund managers.

Unlike large-cap, mid-cap or small-cap funds, flexi cap schemes do not have strict limits on where money can be invested. Fund managers can increase exposure to large companies during volatile periods and shift towards mid-cap and small-cap opportunities when valuations and market conditions become attractive.

This flexibility gives investors exposure to different segments of the market through a single fund.

Another reason for their appeal is diversification. Investors do not have to manage separate funds for different market capitalisations. A flexi cap fund can serve as a one-stop equity solution.

The category also offers a degree of risk management. Since investments are spread across companies of varying sizes, returns tend to be less volatile than pure small-cap or mid-cap funds.

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How big is the flexi cap category?

The numbers highlight just how dominant these two funds have become.

The total AUM of the flexi cap category reached Rs 5,63,896 crore in May 2026, making it the largest category among equity mutual funds.

Together, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap and HDFC Flexi Cap account for nearly 43% of the entire flexi cap universe.

For perspective, the total AUM of all equity mutual fund categories stood at about Rs 36.14 lakh crore, while the overall mutual fund industry’s assets reached Rs 81.58 lakh crore at the end of May 2026.

Snapshot: The two Rs 1 lakh crore flexi cap funds

Particulars Parag Parikh Flexi Cap HDFC Flexi Cap AUM Rs 1,40,949 crore Rs 1,01,822 crore Launch date May 24, 2013 January 1, 2013 Since-launch return 18.18% 15.74% Expense ratio 0.53% 0.58% Riskometer Very High Very High Benchmark Nifty 500 TRI Nifty 500 TRI

(Source: Value Research)

Which fund has delivered better returns?

Both funds have rewarded long-term investors handsomely, but their performance leadership varies depending on the time period considered.

Returns comparison

Period Parag Parikh Flexi Cap HDFC Flexi Cap 1 Year 15.15% 17.28% 5 Years 19.16% 16.54% 10 Years 17.52% 16.45% Since Launch 18.18% 15.74%

(Source: Value Research)

The data shows that HDFC Flexi Cap has the edge in recent performance, delivering 17.28% annualised returns over the last one year.

However, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap leads over longer periods. Its 19.16% annualised return over five years and 17.52% annualised return over ten years are both higher than HDFC Flexi Cap’s corresponding figures.

The since-launch returns also favour Parag Parikh Flexi Cap, reflecting its strong performance across multiple market cycles.

Which fund takes less risk?

Returns tell only part of the story. Investors also need to understand the level of risk taken to generate those returns.

Risk metrics comparison

Metric Parag Parikh Flexi Cap HDFC Flexi Cap Standard Deviation 9.91% 13.11% Sharpe Ratio 0.93 0.9 Sortino Ratio 1.26 1.1 Beta 0.6 0.82 Alpha 4.38% 5.28%

(Source: Value Research)

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap stands out for its lower volatility.

Its standard deviation of 9.91% is significantly lower than HDFC Flexi Cap’s 13.11%. A lower figure suggests that returns have fluctuated less over time.

The fund also has a lower beta of 0.60, indicating that it is less sensitive to broad market movements.

Parag Parikh additionally enjoys a slight advantage in Sharpe ratio and Sortino ratio, both of which measure risk-adjusted returns.

HDFC Flexi Cap, however, scores higher on alpha. Its alpha of 5.28% suggests stronger excess returns relative to the risk undertaken.

Overall, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap appears to offer a smoother ride, while HDFC Flexi Cap has generated slightly higher excess returns.

How do their portfolios differ?

The two funds may belong to the same category, but their portfolios reveal very different investment styles.

Sector allocation

Sector Parag Parikh Flexi Cap HDFC Flexi Cap Financials 25.21% 36.04% Technology 21.45% 11.65% Consumer Discretionary 8.95% 14.51% Healthcare 4.14% 10.64% Energy & Utilities 7.71% 5.35%

(Source: Value Research)

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap has a more balanced allocation between financials and technology.

Financials account for about one-fourth of assets, while technology contributes over 21%. Together, these sectors represent nearly half of the portfolio.

HDFC Flexi Cap is far more concentrated in financials. More than one-third of its assets are invested in banking and financial services companies. The fund also maintains meaningful exposure to healthcare and consumer discretionary businesses.

The sector mix indicates that Parag Parikh prefers a diversified approach, while HDFC Flexi Cap has a stronger conviction towards financial stocks.

A look at their top holdings

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap’s biggest bets

The fund’s largest holdings include:

-HDFC Bank (7.94%)

-Power Grid (6.99%)

-Coal India (5.95%)

-ITC (5.43%)

-ICICI Bank (4.92%)

-Alphabet Inc. (4.90%)

-Bajaj Holdings (4.41%)

-Kotak Mahindra Bank (4.03%)

One distinguishing feature is the presence of Alphabet, which gives investors some international exposure.

HDFC Flexi Cap’s biggest bets

The fund’s top holdings include:

-ICICI Bank (8.83%)

-Axis Bank (6.84%)

-HDFC Bank (6.48%)

-SBI (4.22%)

-SBI Life Insurance (3.76%)

-Larsen & Toubro (3.55%)

-Kotak Mahindra Bank (3.43%)

-Bharti Airtel (2.96%)

The portfolio clearly reflects the fund’s strong preference for financial sector companies. Several of its largest holdings are banks and insurance businesses.

Which fund looks stronger?

Both funds have built impressive track records and command enormous investor confidence.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap remains the category leader by assets and has delivered superior long-term returns while maintaining lower volatility. Its balanced sector allocation and differentiated stock selection have helped it stand apart from peers.

HDFC Flexi Cap, on the other hand, has shown stronger recent performance and boasts a higher alpha. Its portfolio is more heavily tilted towards financials and domestic growth themes.

For investors, the choice ultimately depends on preference. Those looking for stronger long-term returns with lower volatility may find Parag Parikh Flexi Cap attractive. Investors who prefer a more aggressive domestic growth-oriented portfolio may lean towards HDFC Flexi Cap.

What is clear, however, is that these two funds dominate the flexi cap landscape. Together they control nearly half of the category’s assets, making them the undisputed giants of India’s largest equity mutual fund segment.

Disclaimer: The above analysis is based on publicly available data as of June 10, 2026. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Past performance does not guarantee future returns. Investors should consider their financial goals, risk appetite and investment horizon before making investment decisions. The article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any mutual fund scheme.

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