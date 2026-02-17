United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has said that India is the right country to host the upcoming AI Impact Summit 2026. Calling India a very successful emerging economy. He praised the country’s growing role in global affairs and said it is a suitable place to lead discussions on the future of artificial intelligence.

The summit will be held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20. It is expected to bring together world leaders, technology experts, policymakers and business executives. The goal of the event is to discuss how artificial intelligence can be used responsibly and in a way that benefits everyone.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Guterres strongly backed India’s initiative, saying “I strongly congratulate India for organising this Summit. It’s absolutely essential that Al develops itself to the benefit of everybody, everywhere and that countries in the Global South are part of the benefits of Al.”

AI should benefit everyone

Guterres stressed that artificial intelligence should not be controlled by only a few powerful countries or companies. He said AI must become a tool that helps all nations, especially developing and emerging economies. According to him, global cooperation is necessary to ensure AI is safe, fair and inclusive.

The summit will focus on key issues such as job creation, economic growth, data privacy, and ethical use of AI. Leaders are also expected to talk about the risks of AI, including job losses and misuse of technology.

India’s growing global role

The UN chief’s support also reflects India’s increasing importance in global politics and economics. Over the past few years, India has strengthened its position through trade partnerships and diplomatic efforts. Hosting a major international technology summit further highlights its global influence.

Guterres has also supported reforms in global institutions to give emerging economies like India a stronger voice. His visit for the AI summit signals recognition of India’s rising leadership on the world stage.

As the summit approaches, all eyes will be on New Delhi to see how the discussions shape the future of artificial intelligence worldwide.

“Bringing the world together to discuss AI! Starting today, India hosts the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. I warmly welcome world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the world for this Summit. The theme of the Summit is Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya or welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting our shared commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress,” PM Modi said in a tweet.