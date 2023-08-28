This fake Instagram account of CEO Tim Cook is followed by top senior Apple executives

If you visit Tim Cook’s X (formerly Twitter) account, you’ll notice that his most recent post was on August 24th, with the preceding one dated August 19. The brief captions accompanying these posts, along with the noticeable intervals between them, suggest that Cook might not hold a strong liking for the concept of extensively sharing his personal life through real-time updates on social media, a trend embraced by numerous other public figures. This is precisely why suspicions were aroused when an Instagram account under his username surfaced. Operating under the handle @tim.d.cook, the account’s creation date shows July 2023.

According to 9to5mac report, this Instagram account which is being followed by top Apple execs including Lisa Jackson, the company’s vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives, and Alan Dye, the vice president of design, is a fake on.

The account which shows unavailable at the time of writing this article has two posts since its creation. The first is from August 20, on the occasion of World Photography Day, with two photos taken with an iPhone. The second post is on August 23 and is related to ad campaign by Apple. While Apple has not given any statement on this, the 9to5mac report claims that it’s a fake account and Apple is working to have the fake account taken down.

Social media and scams are on rise these days. The fake Tim Cook account may appear harmless but it is always better to be cautious about any Instagram accounts that appear suspicious. Celebrities generally have a blue checkmark in the account’s bio which indicates that it has been verified by Instagram. To prevent falling prey to fake accounts, always go through the account’s followers and following. Not to forget, do check the account’s posts. Fake accounts often have no posts or posts that are low-quality or stolen from other accounts.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.