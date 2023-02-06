The tech space is abuzz with how much and what all can the ChatGPT do. The new language model developed by OpenAI has taken the AI world by storm with its human-like conversational answers. Several companies including tech giant Google are losing their sleep over its growing popularity. Many companies have already introduced their ChatGPT alternative to the world. Amidst all these chaos, Bhagavadgita.ai is finding answers for you from Bhagavad Gita- the revered Hindu religious texts.

Powered by ChatSonic, the bot gives a taste of both AI and ChatGPT together to get you answers from Bhagavad Gita.

“Radhey Radhey, I am Krishna! Go ahead and send me a message,” you will be welcomes with these texts when you reach the chat window. It answers to questions that are only related to Bhagavad Gita and Krishna’s teaching.

Alike many other similar applications that are doing rounds on web, Bhagavadgita.ai is also AI-based. Unlike ChatGPT that gets answers from the rich and vast amount of text data available online, this application looks up only Bhagavad Gita to find answers and relevant phrases.

We asked few questions from Bhagavadgita.ai and these are the answers we got.

What is life?

Life is a journey of self-discovery and growth. It is a process of learning and understanding our true nature and purpose, and of developing our spiritual and moral qualities. Life is an opportunity to experience joy, love, and peace, and to realize our highest potential.

What is death?

According to the Bhagavad Gita, death is the transition from one state of existence to another. It is the end of one life and the beginning of another. Death is inevitable and is part of the cycle of life. We should not fear death, but instead accept it as part of the divine plan and use it as an opportunity to grow spiritually.

Should I continue hating my boss?

No, hatred is not the path to peace and contentment. Instead, strive to cultivate feelings of love and compassion for all beings, including your boss.

How to become a billionaire?

Radhey Radhey! I cannot answer this question as it is not related to the Bhagavad Gita or my teachings. However, I can tell you that the Bhagavad Gita teaches us to focus on our spiritual growth and to strive for inner peace and contentment.