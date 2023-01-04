TCS, Walmart in award list of most inclusive companies for women in tech

TCS, Walmart, Fiserv, Swiss Re, Lululemon were among nine companies that were recognised by Wequity Awards, as being the most inclusive for women in tech. The awards were organised by Indian startup Wequity at the second edition of WITfluence, a conference for women in tech which specifically caters to the needs of Indian women, aiming to stem the leaking pipeline of women in the tech sector.

The event saw 426 women from 57 tech companies come together at Taj, MG Road, Bengaluru.

“We are proud to present the first-of-a-kind awards in India that applaud organizations that are driving inclusive cultures for women in tech. Many organizations have made great strides in driving diversity and inclusion, we at Wequity want to identify and celebrate such organizations,” said Geetha Kannan, Founder and CEO, Wequity.

The winners in the various categories were: Walmart Global Tech, in the greater than 5,000 employees category, Swiss Re in the less than 5,000 employees category, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in the more than 50,000 employees category, Publicis Sapient in the 10,000-50,000 staff category, Fiserv in the 5000-10,000 category, Thoughtworks in 1000-5000 and Lululemon in the less than 1,000 employees category. Besides these, NextGen Healthcare and VMWare were also award winners.