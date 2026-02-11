The AI Impact Summit 2026, announced by the government of India, is all set to take place in New Delhi. It is scheduled to happen from February 16 to February 20 at Bharat Mandapa,m New Delhi. Importantly, this AI summit is being organised at a very crucial juncture since Artificial Intelligence is becoming more important for economic growth and governance.

Who all is set to attend the summit?

Importantly, the AI summit is set to be attended by the biggest names in the Tech Industry including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Nvidia founder Jensen Huang Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, Microsoft president Brad Smith, and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon are among the key leaders expected to attend.

Big names from the Artificial Intelligence field, like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is also set to attend the event.

On the policy and institutional front, Bill Gates, World Economic Forum CEO Borge Brende, and leaders from organisations such as IBM, Creative Commons, and the International Association of Privacy Professionals are set to attend.

Indian business leaders like Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, Sunil Bharti Mittal of Bharti Enterprises, and Nandan Nilekani of Infosys are expected to join discussions, alongside top executives from Infosys, HCLTech, Intel India, Adobe India, and Razorpay.

Why is this summit important?

Since India is at a pivotal stage in its development journey, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerging as a key enabler. For India, AI needs to function as a strategic national tool to drive the democratisation of technology, ensuring access, inclusion, and equity at scale. This technological revolution will open vast opportunities for advancements across every domain of the tech industry.

What is the core principle of the AI summit?

The India–AI Impact Summit 2026, according to the government,t is guided by three foundational pillars, which are referred to as Sutras, which articulate the core principles guiding global cooperation on AI. These Sutras are mentioned below:

People: Promoting human-centric AI that safeguards rights, enhances access to services, builds trust, and ensures equitable benefits across societies.

Planet: Advancing environmentally sustainable AI by encouraging energy-efficient systems, responsible resource use, and applications that support climate action and environmental resilience.

Progress: Enabling inclusive economic and technological advancement through innovation, capacity building, and the use of AI to drive productivity, growth, and development outcomes.