India’s digital payment system (UPI) is growing rapidly, but it is also attracting cybercriminals who are finding new ways to steal money. According to a new report from cybersecurity firm CloudSEK, it has been revealed that fraudsters are using advanced tools to bypass security protections in UPI apps and carry out unauthorised transactions. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which runs the UPI network, assures that the platform has multiple security layers. However, experts warn that criminals are constantly developing new tricks to exploit users and systems.

Fraudsters are using a new toolkit

The report says that cybercriminals are using a toolkit called “Digital Lutera” to bypass security features in UPI apps. This tool allows attackers to access a victim’s account and make transactions from different devices without raising immediate security alerts. Researchers also found that several groups are sharing this toolkit on messaging platforms such as Telegram. These groups reportedly have hundreds of members who exchange information about fraud techniques and methods.

Once criminals gain access to a victim’s account, they can transfer large amounts of money within a short time. In some cases, the stolen money is moved across multiple accounts within 48 hours to avoid detection.

How does the scam start?

Most of these frauds begin with a fake or malicious app. Victims may receive a link through SMS, messaging apps, or social media that asks them to download an APK file. These files are often disguised as something harmless, such as a traffic challan notice, courier update, or even a wedding invitation.

After the app is installed, it secretly takes control of certain permissions on the phone. This can allow criminals to manipulate the device’s security system and gain access to banking or UPI apps.

In some cases, attackers can even mirror the victim’s phone activity, making it easier for them to carry out financial transactions remotely.

Authorities are monitoring the threat

The National Payments Corporation of India has said that UPI transactions are protected by several security checks, including bank verification and user authentication. The organisation also works closely with banks and payment companies to monitor threats and strengthen security systems.

How you can stay alert as a user

Cybersecurity experts say the best protection is awareness. Users should avoid downloading apps from unknown links and should only install applications from official app stores.

Checking suspicious messages carefully and not sharing sensitive banking details can also help reduce the risk of fraud. As digital payments become more common in India, staying cautious online is becoming more important than ever.