In a significant development OpenAI has hired senior AI researcher Ruoming Pang. Previously worked at Meta, where he was involved in advanced AI research and infrastructure projects. His hiring highlights how intense the competition for AI talent has become among big tech companies. Since amidst a related development Arvind KC has been hired by Open AI, the company behind ChatGPT. Arvind has been appointed as the new Chief People Officer (CPO). The announcement was made in a press release and comes at a time when the company is growing quickly and hiring across teams.

From Apple to Meta and to OpenAI

Before joining Meta, Ruoming Pang spent several years at Apple. At Apple, he worked on foundational AI models, which are large systems trained to understand and generate text, images, and other data. These models are now central to many AI tools used worldwide.

At Meta, Ruoming Pang led work related to AI infrastructure under a division known as Superintelligence Labs. This team focuses on building powerful AI systems that could go beyond current capabilities. Reports suggest Meta offered him a very large pay package to retain him, but OpenAI managed to recruit him after months of discussions.

Why this move is important?

Ruoming Pang’s decision to join OpenAI shows how valuable experienced AI researchers have become. Companies are not just competing on products anymore they are competing for people. Skilled engineers and researchers are now seen as key assets who can shape the future direction of AI development.

For OpenAI, this hire strengthens its technical team at a time when the company is working on more advanced AI systems. Bringing in someone with experience in building and managing large AI models could help improve its research speed and infrastructure.

For Meta, this departure is a reminder that even large companies with deep pockets cannot always hold on to top talent. The AI industry is moving quickly, and researchers often choose roles based on long-term vision and research goals, not just salary.

Talent war in AI Industry

The AI sector is now facing what many call a “talent war.” Leading companies are offering huge compensation packages and leadership roles to attract experts. As AI systems become more complex and powerful, the people building them matter more than ever.

This latest move shows that the race to build better AI is not just about technology it is also about who can bring the best minds on board.