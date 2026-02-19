A host of global technology and business heavyweights are scheduled to address the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi today. The speaker lineup includes OpenAI chief Sam Altman, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Meta executive Alexandr Wang, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji.

Among the political leaders taking the stage, Emmanuel Macron is slated to deliver remarks at 10:16 am, with Narendra Modi scheduled to speak shortly after at 10:28 am.

Staged in India for the first time, the AI Impact Summit has attracted delegates from more than 100 nations. The gathering includes an estimated 15–20 heads of state, upwards of 50 ministers, and over 40 CEOs from leading global and Indian companies. Prominent technology leaders expected to participate this week include Sam Altman of OpenAI, Sundar Pichai of Google, Dario Amodei of Anthropic, and Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries.

PM Modi will formally open the two-day summit today:

Narendra Modi will formally open the two-day summit on February 19 and is also expected to take part in a high-level CEO roundtable discussion. The 2026 edition expands on the momentum of last year’s AI Action Summit in Paris, which was co-chaired by Modi, and follows earlier convenings in Seoul in 2024 and the inaugural meeting at Bletchley Park in 2023.

Spanning an entire week, the programme includes more than 500 sessions and serves as a large-scale AI trade exhibition. Over 840 exhibitors — ranging from country pavilions and multinational technology firms to emerging startups and research institutions — are taking part, positioning the summit among the world’s most expansive forums dedicated to artificial intelligence.

Here’s a full list of speakers at the AI Impact Summit 2026:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron

United Nations Secretary‑General António Guterres

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises

Shantanu Narayen, Chairman and CEO, Adobe

Vishal Sikka, Founder and CEO, Vianai

Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman, Infosys

Dario Amodei, CEO, Anthropic

Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, Wipro

Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI

Yann LeCun, Executive Chairman, Advanced Machine Intelligence Labs

Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President, Microsoft

Demis Hassabis, Co-founder and CEO, Google DeepMind

Julie Sweet, CEO, Accenture

Alexandr Wang, Chief AI Officer, Meta