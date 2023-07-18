Quantum mission vision document by next month

The Indian government is expected to come up with a detailed plan to execute the `6,000 crore National Quantum Mission by next month, according to people aware of the matter.

The detailed plan that will come in the form of a vision document will involve identification of institution that will act as a hub, distribution of tasks among different research institutes as well as government organisations for developing applications of quantum technologies, selection of industry partners, etc.

It is expected that IT companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tech Mahindra, Infosys and other software companies might also get involved as industry partners in the quantum initiative.

“Right now, the discussions are going on around what should be the hub and spoke models and how the distribution of tasks (for developing quantum applications) should take place,” said Venu Gopal Achanta, director at the CSIR-National Physical Laboratory under the ministry of science and technology.

Achanta is also working closely with the Indian government on the National Quantum Mission.

“Hopefully by next month, we will have some concrete plan of how the structure will be, that is whether we should have one institution as hub or there should be a cluster of institutions,” Achanta said on the sidelines of the Future Technologies Forum event in Moscow.

According to sources, the pace of development with regard to the quantum mission has been slow owing to the resignation of former department of science and technology (DST) secretary Srivari Chandrasekhar, six months before the end of his tenure. A week back Rajesh Gokhale took the charge as secretary of DST.

Quantum technologies are used to solve complex solutions which a classical computer takes time and may not be able to resolve. Owing to the evolving nature of technology based on different needs, countries worldwide are working on the next quantum revolution for faster transportation, more secure communication, less time in making medicines, detection of multiple diseases, space communication, etc.

In April, the government approved the `6,000 crore mission to scale-up scientific & industrial research and development (R&D) for quantum technologies by 2030-31.

As part of the current plan, the government aims to establish four thematic hubs in quantum computing, quantum communication, quantum sensing & metrology, and quantum materials & devices at top academic and national R&D institutes.

The hubs will focus on generation of new knowledge through basic and applied research as well as promote R&D in areas that are mandated to them, the government said. With the quantum mission, the government is targeting to develop intermediate scale quantum computers with 50-1,000 physical qubits in 8 years in various platforms like superconducting and photonic technology.

Further, the technology is also aimed at building satellite-based secure quantum communications between ground stations over a range of 2,000 kilometres within India.

With regard to involving industry as partners in the mission, Achanta said, “The government is insisting on identifying one industry partner and then work with them to translate the technology.”

In India, currently research institutes such as Raman Research Institute in Bengaluru, Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) Ahmedabad, IIT Madras, and government organisations like the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) are working towards the development of quantum technology in the country.

Last month, India and the US jointly announced a $2 million grant programme for AI and quantum technologies. The two countries announced a joint quantum initiative last month.

Lately, Russia has also expressed interest in partnership with India to work in the area of quantum technologies and semiconductors.

(The writer was in Moscow at the invitation of Russian Quantum Center)