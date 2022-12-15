Owner of bot account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet joins rival service Mastodon after being chucked from Twitter

@ElonJet, a Twitter account created back in 2020 that used to track the personal jet’s movement of Elon Musk has been removed from the platform now. Jack Sweeney is the creator of this account who is a 20-year old, second year college student at The University of Central Florida. The last post from that account was Musk’s 48-minute flight landing in Los Angeles. His personal account as well as the account which he used to share Musk’s flight details have now been suspended from Twitter.

Earlier Musk considered this account to be “direct personal safety risk” but was not planning on banning it as he believed in his “commitment to free speech”. But then his second account with 530,000 followers has been permanently suspended now without any proper reasoning or clarification from the side of Twitter or the new owner of the microblogging platform. New Twitter highlighted rules in terms of doxxing and said any other account doing the same will be suspended. Sweeney’s account was back for a while after it was permanently suspended.

After all of this, recently Elon Musk’s 2-year-old child X was followed by a stalker in LA. The stalker climbed on top of the car and blocked movement of the vehicle. Sweeney denied his involvement with this incident and said that he only deals with air movements but Musk for obvious reasons considered this as a threat to his family.

Sweeney has also had other Twitter accounts. They have similar purposes. Some track the air travel of college sports teams while some follow politicians and celebrities. It included John F Kerry, Donald Trump and Mark Zuckerberg. Previously he has shared many tweets from his other accounts with screenshots of alleged messages from the team of Twitter on various subjects. With regard to this incident, he shared a screenshot with CNN which shows a message from Twitter that says the platform conducted a careful review before removing his account. Now both of his main accounts show the short dialogue box which says that the account is suspended from Twitter after careful review as it broke the Twitter rules.

As of now, Sweeney is using Mastodon which is a social media platform that is run by groups and individual users instead of one central authority controlling it. He has a total of three posts in total which are colloquial in nature and shared all the proofs regarding this incident and presented his side. He has a total of 8,000 followers currently. It seems like more is to come regarding this situation and it will eventually give more clarity.

