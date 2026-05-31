Motorola is set to launch the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ in India on June 4th. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone maker has revealed several key features about the upcoming smartphone, including its processor, battery size, software support policy, display specifications and more. The company also revealed that the device will feature the same chipset as the Edge 70 Pro.

One of the major upgrades for the Edge 70 Pro+ is wireless charging support. The smartphone will also feature an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, promising a smooth viewing and gaming experience.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus specifications:

According to the listing, the Edge 70 Pro+ is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X memory and 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The smartphone arrives with Android 16 pre-installed, and Motorola has committed to providing three major Android upgrades along with five years of security support.

On the front, the device features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display offering a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. The panel boasts a 96.8% screen-to-body ratio and can reach up to 5,200 nits of peak brightness. It also supports HDR10+ content, covers the full DCI-P3 color gamut, and includes an under-display fingerprint reader for secure unlocking.

The Edge 70 Pro+ packs a sizable 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery. Charging options include 90W wired fast charging, while wireless charging and reverse wireless charging capabilities are also part of the package.

For photography, Motorola has equipped the handset with three 50MP rear cameras. The setup includes a Sony LYTIA 710 primary sensor with optical image stabilization, an ultrawide camera capable of autofocus, and a periscope telephoto lens delivering 3.5x optical zoom. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 50MP front-facing camera.

Durability is another highlight, with the phone certified for both IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance. It also meets MIL-STD-810H standards for added toughness against everyday wear and accidental drops. Audio is delivered through dual stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos technology.

Despite its large battery, the Edge 70 Pro+ maintains a slim profile, measuring only 7.34mm at its thinnest point and weighing 190 grams. Buyers will be able to choose from three Pantone-inspired finishes: Chicory Coffee, Zinfandel, and Stormy Sea.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus expected India price:

While Motorola is yet to announce the official price, the Edge 70 Pro was introduced at Rs 38,999. Considering the upgraded hardware, including a periscope telephoto camera, wireless charging capabilities, and a larger battery, the Edge 70 Pro+ is expected to be positioned in the premium mid-range segment.