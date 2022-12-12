MIUI 14 update launched: Top features, eligible Xiaomi devices, availability, and everything else to know

Xiaomi at the launch of its latest flagships- Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro- also unveiled its next generation UI for smartphones- MIUI 14. The new UI comes almost a year after Xiaomi launched MIUI 13 last year. The latest UI is based on Android 13 and comes with several new features focused on system space optimization and faster operations.

Xiaomi says MIUI 14 focuses on making the system light and enabling smooth operations. This is achieved through system simplification with ultra-small firmware size which is smaller compared to MIUI 13. Reportedly, MIUI 14’s weight on the system has been reduced by 23 per cent than its predecessor.

It also uses small memory on system and comes with just 8 pre-installed apps enabling faster operations and less bloatware on the system. This also makes the UI less cluttered and visually appealing.

The new UI also brings application cleaning, save just one copy of duplicate files, and compressing the low-frequency applications. The notification management has also been tweaked to improve the experience.

The aesthetic changes include a refreshed design with larger icons and ability to adjust their sizes. The customisation options have also been enriched with new widget formats and home screen folders. Users can also add interactive things to the home screen. MIUI 14 also gets a new logo that comes with a slogan “Forge new life.”

Xiaomi at the launch of MIUI 14 also talked about the Photon engine that runs on the underlying Android Kernel and helps speed up third-party apps. The company claims that MIUI 14 photon engine helps third-party apps increase fluency by 88 per cent and reduce their power consumption by nearly 16 per cent.

The MIUI 14 roll out will begin in January 2023. The update will first roll out to these devices- Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition, Xiaomi 12, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Extreme Edition, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Redmi K50 and Xiaomi MIX Fold 2. Xiaomi tablets – Redmi Pad, Mi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G, Mi Pad 5 Pro and Mi Pad 5 will also receive the new UI.

