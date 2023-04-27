Microsoft Phone Link for iOS rolled out globally, allows iPhone users to use iMessage, get notifications and more on Windows PC

Microsoft has announced that Phone Link for iOS is now available to all Windows 11 users. This feature allows iPhone users to make and receive phone calls, send and receive messages via iMessage, access their contacts, and view their phone notifications directly on their Windows PC. With this new feature, iPhone users will now be able to stay connected with their friends and family using their Windows PC. Microsoft Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 is rolling out globally in 39 languages across 85 markets.

“With the ability to now make this PC/iOS Phone connection, we hope our Windows 11 customers will never have to worry about missing an important phone call or text while focusing on their Windows PC. Once enabled by the Windows 11 customer, Phone Link for iOS will offer basic iOS support for calls, messages and access to contacts. This means if your phone is tucked away during a presentation or focus time, you’ll receive notifications on your Windows PC and can choose which action to take – all on your Windows 11 PC,” Microsoft announced in a blog post.

The Phone Link for iOS feature can be accessed through the Link to Windows app, which can be downloaded from the App Store. To use the feature, users must have an iPhone running iOS 14 or higher, Windows 11 device, Bluetooth connection and the latest version of the Phone Link app.

You can also pair your iPhone with PC using QR code scanner. To do so, type Phone Link in the search bar of your Windows PC and then select Phone Link app from the results. Next select iPhone. When you initiate the process, a QR code will appear on your PC screen. To complete the pairing, open the default camera app on your iPhone and scan the QR code. Once the code is recognised, your iPhone will prompt you to grant several device permissions. These permissions are necessary to enable features such as accessing photos and messages from your phone on your PC. If you prefer not to use a QR code, you can continue the pairing process manually through a webpage on your phone. Once the pairing is complete, you will have seamless integration between your iPhone and PC, allowing you to access and manage your content from either device.

Note that this feature is not available iPadOS and macOS. Also, Messaging feature has restrictions by iOS. Image and video sharing and group messaging is not supported. Messages are session based and will only come through when phone is connected to PC.

This move by Microsoft is seen as an attempt to bridge the gap between Windows and Apple devices, which have traditionally been viewed as incompatible. The latest announcement is expected to enhance the user experience for iPhone and Windows user.