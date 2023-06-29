scorecardresearch
Microsoft is bringing passkey support to Windows 11 so users can log into websites without password

With the new passkey feature, users can now create and sign in to their accounts on various websites directly from their Windows devices.

Written by Priya Pathak
Microsoft
Windows user can now go to any app or website that supports passkeys to create and sign in using passkeys with the Windows Hello native experience.

Passkey is the future. With rising risk around passwords and the existing hassle of memorising long and complex passwords, more and more tech companies are adopting passkey support. Microsoft that has been advocating and implementing passwordless authentication for years has now introduced a significant enhancement to its passkey experience. It aims to provide Windows users with a seamless and secure authentication process across a wide range of applications and websites.

Windows user can now go to any app or website that supports passkeys to create and sign in using passkeys with the Windows Hello native experience. “Once a passkey is created, users can use Windows Hello (face, fingerprint, PIN) to sign in. In addition, users can use their phone to complete the application logon process.”

ALSO READ l Microsoft gets ready to eat Google’s lunch as company unveils slew of AI features at Build 2023 conference: Top announcements

Also Read

With the new passkey feature, users can now create and sign in to their accounts on various websites directly from their Windows devices. By visiting passkey-enabled websites, users can navigate to their account settings and generate a unique passkey. This passkey will serve as their secure method of authentication moving forward. When signing in to their accounts, users can opt to use Windows Hello’s facial recognition, fingerprint scans, or PIN to authenticate.

By accessing passkey-enabled websites from their smartphones or tablets, users can create a passkey specific to that particular website. Once the passkey is saved on the mobile device, users can easily sign in to the website from their Windows device, using the passkey stored on their phone.

To give users greater control over their passkeys, Windows has introduced a feature that allows users to view and delete passkeys saved on their Windows devices. By navigating to Settings > Accounts > Passkeys, users can access a list of all passkeys stored on their Windows device. This feature enables users to search for specific passkeys and delete them if required.

First published on: 29-06-2023 at 12:09 IST

