Sarvam Vision has been garnering praise for its performance on the OCR Optical Character Recognition benchmark. By defeating other modes like Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, it has earned praise from experts and tech commentators alike. However, many people don’t know it’s co-founder, Dr. Pratyush Kumar, who, along with Dr. Vivek Raghavan, has developed Sarvam Vision as a sovereign AI model.

Who is Dr. Pratyush Kumar?

Pratyush Kumar is the CEO of Sarvam AI, an AI startup based out of Bengaluru. He has co-founded Sarvam AI along with Dr. Vivek Raghavan. He has a Ph.D. from ETH Zurich and a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from IIT Bombay.

As far as professional experience is concerned, he has worked at Microsoft Research, IBM Research and IIT Madras, where he is working as an Adjunct faculty member. He has also played an instrumental role in the development of AI4 for Bharat for Indian languages and PadhAI for affordable online learning.

Drop 4/14: Introducing Sarvam Vision: a state-space based 3 billion parameter vision language model that is competitive with the best results in digitisation in English, and defines a significantly higher bar for Indian languages. See the details in our blog:… — Pratyush Kumar (@pratykumar) February 5, 2026

What is Sarvam AI?

Sarvam Al is a Bengaluru startup founded in 2023 that has developed foundational AI models built entirely in India. They are working on important technologies like optical character recognition (OCR) and text-to-speech for Indian languages, some fields where major global companies have fallen short. Their vision for “sovereign AI” is about building self-dependent, India-focused systems that match world-class performance while addressing local priorities.

What is impressive about Sarvam Vision?

The most impressive thing about Sarvam AI is how it is beating bigger and dominant models like Chat-GPT, Google’s Gemini and Anthropic Claude on benchmarks of Optical Character Recognition (OCR). This performance benchmark is one of the most important tests for an AI model, since this is its area of expertise.

In his post on ‘X’, Sarvam Vision co-founder Pratyush Kumar explained how well Sarvam performed in these benchmarks. This has earned praise for the Bengaluru-based startup that developed this model from experts and users alike.