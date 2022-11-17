Logitech Logi Dock all-in-one docking station launched in India; comes with meeting controls, speakerphone and more

Logitech has launched the Logi Dock in India. Billed as all-in-one premium docking station, the Logi Dock is designed to declutter workspaces by providing a single connection point for multiple devices. It can simultaneously connect up to five USB peripherals through USB A/C and up to two monitors through HDMI (v2.0) and DisplayPort (v1.4) while fast charging a laptop up to 100W.

Logitech claims the Logi Dock is built with enterprise-grade audio letting you connect either directly— through the built-in speakerphone functionality— with noise-cancelling microphones or automatic switching to devices like its Zone Wireless headset or Zone True Wireless earbuds using Bluetooth. The Logi Dock packs six beamforming microphones and two “custom” 55W drivers and two passive radiators.

The docking station works in sync with Logitech’s Logi Tune app which includes, among other customisations, the facility to sync calendar events. It can notify you when a meeting is about to start through “intelligent lighting cues” even as dedicated buttons onboard let you seamlessly join, end and mute calls. You can also turn the camera on or off through the setup.

Logitech says the Logi Dock is certified to work with Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Google Voice, and Zoom.

“When the pandemic hit, we spent an incredible amount of time with our end users to understand their needs and pain points in a work-from-home world,” Anand Lakshmanan, Head of B2B, India and Southwest Asia at Logitech said in a statement, adding that “in order to meet the gap created during the pandemic, we came up with a solution i.e., a disruptive, simple, and modern docking solution built-in with key collaboration features – Logi Dock.”

Logitech Logi Dock price in India, availability

Logitech has launched the Logi Dock in India at a price of Rs 55,000. This is excluding local taxes, it has confirmed. The device will more broadly be available for buying from December 2022-January 2023 in two colours— Graphite and White.