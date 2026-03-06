Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a bold measure concerning social media access for children in the state’s 2026-27 budget presentation – a complete ban on social media access for children under the age of 16. The policy is aimed at curbing the growing negative impacts of excessive mobile phone and social media usage on young minds, including effects on learning, behaviour, and mental health.

Presenting the 17th budget, Siddaramaiah stated that social media would be prohibited for minors below 16 “to prevent the adverse effects of increasing mobile usage.” He highlighted the rising concerns over how prolonged screen time and social media addiction are harming children’s development, echoing similar worries raised in earlier consultations with education leaders.

Social media ban for children: All details here

The Chief Minister highlighted that the ban targets only children under 16, with no specifics yet on enforcement mechanisms, such as age verification on platforms, parental controls, penalties for violations, or collaboration with tech companies. Implementation details remain unclear, and the proposal may require new legislation or regulatory guidelines at the state level.

Karnataka’s move aligns with global and national trends. Countries like Australia have introduced strict social media bans for under-16s, while states such as Andhra Pradesh and Goa have explored or considered similar restrictions. In Karnataka, discussions on limiting mobile and social media access for minors date back several weeks, with Siddaramaiah previously seeking opinions from university vice-chancellors in February 2026 on potential curbs inspired by international examples.

The budget, with a total estimated expenditure of Rs 4,48,004 crore, includes other youth- and tech-related highlights like establishing an AI and robotics innovation zone under IISc in collaboration with ISRO and Keonics, setting up AI centers of excellence with partners like NASSCOM at Rs 16 crore, and various sustainability and disaster management initiatives.

Other countries who banned social media for children

Karnataka’s proposed ban joins a growing international movement to restrict children’s access to social media amid concerns over mental health, addiction, and online harms. Australia became the world’s first country to implement a nationwide ban for children under 16 in December 2025, blocking access to major platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, X, YouTube, Reddit, Threads, Twitch, and Kick (excluding WhatsApp and YouTube Kids). Social media companies have deactivated millions of underage accounts since enforcement began.

Malaysia announced plans in late 2025 to ban social media for users under 16, with implementation targeted for 2026, requiring age verification systems. Spain declared in February 2026 that it would ban access for minors under 16, mandating platforms to adopt age verification.

In Europe, France passed legislation in January 2026 banning social media for children under 15, set to take effect in the next school year. Denmark secured parliamentary support in November 2025 for a ban on under-15s, which is expected to become law by mid-2026, potentially using a digital age-verification app. Portugal has passed restrictions limiting access for under-16s as well.

Other nations considering or discussing similar measures include Norway, Greece, Indonesia, Portugal, and several US states.