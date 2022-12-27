Jio rolls out 5G in Andhra Pradesh: Full list of cities, welcome offer and more

Reliance Jio is speeding up the rollout of its 5G service across India. After recently launching its “True 5G” in Kochi and Guruvayur Temple premises, the telecom operator has now rolled it in four cities of Andhra Pradesh- Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada & Guntur. Those living in these cities will now be invited to the Jio Welcome offer by which they can avail of unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds at no additional cost.

Jio began the rollout of its 5G services with select Indian cities namely Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore, Varanasi, Chennai and Hyderabad. Jio is offering 5G on an invite-basis called the Jio Welcome offer. Those living in a 5G-enabled city and using a 5G compatible phone with a Jio SIM will get the invite for the Jio Welcome offer. Upon receiving the invite, Jio users will get additional unlimited 5G data along with the existing entitlements under the active recharges/plans. The additional unlimited 5G data will work as long as there’s a valid active base plan. The invited customers will be informed via notifications. They can also check the same on their MyJio app.

There’s no need for a separate SIM. All the existing Jio SIMs are 5G-enabled and can be used for availing the service once 5G comes in the area at no extra cost. However, subscribers should have an active plan of Rs 239 or above to use the Jio 5G services.

Jio announced its 5G services at its 2022 Annual General Meeting with plans to have a pan-India coverage of the service by December 2023. The company claims that its 5G services will double the number of connected internet devices from 800 million to 1.5 billion in a year. The company has made a total investment of 2 lakh crore to build its 5G network in India.

The company so far has launched its 5G services in more than cities of India including- Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Nathdwara, Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and 33 district headquarters of Gujarat.

ALSO READ | Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2023 plans launched with unlimited data, voice calls: Check price, validity and other benefits

ALSO READ | Airtel versus Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea: Mobile plans with free Netflix, Hotstar, other OTT compared

