Jio claims its 5G services now available across Delhi-NCR

Jio’s 5G services are now available across the majority of Delhi-NCR. The oil and data company on Friday announced that its 5G services are now live across Delhi-NCR region including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major NCR regions. The company claims to be the first to provide 5G service coverage across Delhi-NCR.

Jio says that its “True-5G network” will power all important localities and areas including residential areas, hospitals, schools, colleges and universities, government offices, high streets, malls and markets, high footfalls areas, tech parks, roads, highways and more.

While announcing the news, Jio Spokesperson said, “Covering majority of the National Capital and NCR region is a matter of pride for us. Jio is expanding its True-5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this area. It is the only operator to be present across Delhi-NCR region with True-5G services. The reason Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True- 5G to every Indian is because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefits it can deliver to every citizen.”

The company informs that lakhs of Jio users in Delhi-NCR are already subscribed to the Jio Welcome Offer that offers unlimited 5g data at up to 1Gbps+ speeds. The company has set a target of 2024 for pan-India coverage of Its 5G services recently announced to cover a major part of Kolkata by December this year and complete coverage by June 2023. It announced to launch its 5G services in Siliguri soon followed by north Bengal city in West Bengal after Kolkata. The 5G launch in Siliguri will reportedly be a part of the December 2023 dateline for complete coverage rollout by the company in the country. Jio recently also expanded its 5G coverage to Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

