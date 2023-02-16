iQOO Neo 7 launched in India; brings Dimensity 8200 chip, 120W fast charging for under Rs 30,000: Details

iQOO Neo 7 has officially been launched in India. Follow-up to the iQOO Neo 6, the Neo 7 brings a bunch of new upgrades over its predecessor including a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor and 120W fast charging, at a more or less similar price point. iQOO Neo 7 price in India starts at Rs 29,999, same as the Neo 6.

At its price, the iQOO Neo 7 will compete with phones like the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Realme 10 Pro Plus, OnePlus Nord 2T, Nothing Phone 1 and more.

iQOO Neo 7 India price, availability

iQOO Neo 7 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will sell for Rs 29,999 while a version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will set buyers back by Rs 33,999. The phone will be available from February 16 (starting 1PM) on Amazon and the iQOO e-store.

iQOO says HDFC, ICICI, and SBI card users will be eligible for a Rs 1,500 discount bringing the effective price of the Neo 7 down to Rs 28,499 and Rs 32,499, respectively.

iQOO Neo 7 specs, features

iQOO Neo 7 has a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you get the Dimensity 8200 chip. this is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Running the show is Vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. The phone is guaranteed to get two major OS and three years of security updates.

For photography, you get a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP OIS, 2MP depth, and another 2MP macro.

The Neo 7 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging support.

The phone will be available in two colours— Interstellar Black and Frost Blue.