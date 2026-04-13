Have you loved the Product Red variants of the iPhones from the bygone years? While Apple no longer does the highly desired shade of bright red on its iPhones, Watch and accessories, it never said never again. With the rumours of the iPhone 18 Pro now leaking at a pace faster than our minds can fathom, there’s good news for lovers of red gadgets — Apple might be planning to bring back red to the iPhone with this year’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Based on a tip, Apple is set to introduce a striking new Deep Red colour option for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station claimed that the premium models are highly likely to feature this rich, burgundy-like shade. The rumour gains weight, especially because Android manufacturers are already prototyping the same deep red tone for their next offerings, thus suggesting either a shared industry trend or possible design influence.

This isn’t the first time we heard of a Pro iPhone done in red. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman first reported in February 2026 that Apple is actively testing a deep red finish for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. If it materialises, this would mark the first time the Pro models receive a red variant, moving away from the usually muted tones typically seen in premium iPhones.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max leaked colours

Early rumours had also mentioned purple and brown (or coffee) colourways for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, but Gurman believes these are simply different variants or shades of the same deep red concept rather than separate colours. Tipsters have described the final hue as a sophisticated, saturated burgundy, which is far from a bright primary red similar to the shade we saw on the Product Red variants.

This bold yet supposedly elegant colourway could echo the direction that Apple took with the bright colours of the iPhone 17 Pro series last year. The iPhone 17 Pro’s Cosmic Orange caught a lot of attention and has been among the most highly desired iterations of the premium phone.

Other leaked colour options for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max

Beyond the Deep Red, leaks also point to a more limited and refreshed palette. Reliable Weibo sources, including Instant Digital and WhyLab, have stated that Apple will skip the classic Black (or Space Black) option for the second consecutive year. Instead, the lineup is expected to include traditional titanium finishes such as Silver (or Natural Titanium) and Grey (or a darker titanium grey).

Some reports also suggest the possible return of Desert Titanium, a warmer sandy tone from previous generations. Overall, the colour strategy appears focused on fewer but more distinctive choices, with Deep Red positioned as the standout “hero” colour. No official images of the new finishes have surfaced yet, and Apple has not commented on the leaks.

However, the iPhone 18 Pro series is anticipated to retain a similar design language as the iPhone 17 Pro, with just a few minor refinements. Keep an eye out for more updates related to the iPhone 18 Pro in the weeks to come.