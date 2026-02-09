Recently, Macwelt, a German publication, hinted at the launch date of the iPhone 17e. According to the report Apple is gearing up to launch its new budget-friendly iPhone, the iPhone 17e, possibly on February 19, 2026. Rumors and leaks suggest that the phone will bring some important upgrades while keeping a design similar to last year’s iPhone 16e.

iPhone 17e Launch Date And Event

Sources indicate that the iPhone 17e may be announced on February 19. Unlike Apple’s big September events, the 17e might be unveiled quietly, possibly through a press release on Apple’s website, just like the 16e last year.

iPhone 17e Performance

The new iPhone is expected to run on Apple’s A19 chip, which will make it faster and more efficient than the A18 in the 16e. It may also come with a C1X modem, offering better network speeds and improved battery life. These upgrades could make the 17e closer in performance to Apple’s more expensive models.

iPhone 17e Design

The iPhone 17e is likely to keep the 6.1-inch size and the overall look of the 16e. Some rumors suggest Apple may keep the classic notch instead of adding the Dynamic Island, to keep costs low. A key improvement is MagSafe support, allowing faster wireless charging and compatibility with MagSafe accessories.

iPhone 17e Camera And Display

The phone is expected to keep a 48 MP rear camera, the same as the 16e, focusing on good quality without extra bells and whistles. The display might stay the same 60 Hz, with Apple concentrating more on performance upgrades than new screen features.

iPhone 17e Expected Price

While there is currently limited information on pricing, last year’s iPhone 16E was launched at $599 for the 128GB variant. There is speculation that Apple may increase the base storage of the iPhone 17E to 256GB, aligning it with the standard iPhone 17. At present, Apple continues to sell both the iPhone 16E and the iPhone 16 with 128GB of storage, with the iPhone 16 priced from $699.

What This Means For Buyers?

With a faster chip, better modem, MagSafe support, and an affordable price, the iPhone 17e could be one of Apple’s most attractive budget iPhones yet. While official details and pricing are not confirmed, the phone looks set to offer meaningful improvements without changing the design too much.