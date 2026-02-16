Vijay Sales is selling the iPhone 17 at a discount during the Valentine Day Sales. However, it is currently the only platform among Amazon, Flipkart and Croma to offer sizeable bank discounts on this model. Buyers using an HSBC bank credit card on EMI can get an instant discount of Rs 4,500, while HDFC bank credit card users can avail a Rs 4,000 discount. With either of these cards, the effective price of the iPhone 17 drops to under Rs 79,000, making it the lowest price available right now, provided you fulfil the bank eligibility condition.

iPhone 17 Display

The iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display, delivering bright, vibrant, and sharp visuals. Its enhanced brightness makes it easy to use outdoors, while the curved edges provide a more immersive viewing experience. Whether streaming videos, playing games, or browsing apps, the display offers excellent color accuracy and fluid touch response, maintaining Apple’s reputation for superior screen technology.

iPhone 17 Camera

Apple has upgraded the iPhone 17 with a dual-camera system that captures sharp, detailed images in various lighting conditions. Low-light photography is improved thanks to advanced Night Mode, while portrait shots look more natural and cinematic. Video enthusiasts can benefit from cinematic video recording and enhanced stabilization features, making this device ideal for content creation and photography.

iPhone 17 Processor and Performance

Powered by the A17 Bionic chip, the iPhone 17 handles demanding tasks with ease. Gaming, multitasking, and app launches are smooth and responsive. The processor also supports advanced AI and machine learning, enabling features like real-time photo processing, faster app recommendations, and improved battery optimization. Users can expect seamless performance across all iOS functions.

iPhone 17 Design and Build

Apple continues its focus on premium design with the iPhone 17. Featuring a durable ceramic shield front, glass back, and lightweight body, the phone is both stylish and practical. Its ergonomic design ensures comfort for daily use, while water and dust resistance adds durability. Available in multiple colors, the device combines aesthetics with robustness.

Conclusion

Vijay Sales Valentine’s Day sale makes the iPhone 17 an attractive option for tech enthusiasts. By mixing trade-in, bank, and bonus offers, buyers can enjoy Apple’s top-tier display, camera, processor, and design for around Rs. 79,000. For those looking to invest in a premium smartphone without overspending, this sale is a golden opportunity.