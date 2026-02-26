Croma is currently running its Everything Apple sale, where popular Apple products are available at discounted prices. However the spotlight is on Apple’s iPhone 16 which is getting a big discount during Croma’s latest Everything Apple Sale, by taking the price of the flagship device to under Rs.40,000

iPhone 16 offer during Croma sale:

The 128GB version of the iPhone 16, which was launched at a price of Rs. 69,900 in September last to last year, is available for an effective price of Rs. 35,991 during the ongoing Croma sale. The phone isn’t listed at a discounted price, but Croma is offering up to Rs. 16,000 on exchanging your old smartphone and an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 6,000. Meanwhile, the company is also offering up to Rs. 1,500 on making the purchase using an HDFC Tata Neu card. Moreover, users can also unlock Tata Neu Coins benefit of up to Rs. 3,999 on purchasing the latest iPhone.

iPhone 16 Display

The iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, delivering bright, vibrant, and sharp visuals. Its enhanced brightness makes it easy to use outdoors, while the curved edges provide a more immersive viewing experience. Whether streaming videos, playing games, or browsing apps, the display offers excellent color accuracy and fluid touch response, maintaining Apple’s reputation for superior screen technology.

iPhone 16 Camera

Apple has upgraded the iPhone 16 with a dual-camera system that captures sharp, detailed images in various lighting conditions. Low-light photography is improved thanks to advanced Night Mode, while portrait shots look more natural and cinematic. Video enthusiasts can benefit from cinematic video recording and enhanced stabilization features, making this device ideal for content creation and photography.

iPhone 16 Processor and Performance

Powered by the A18 Bionic chip, the iPhone 16 handles demanding tasks with ease. Gaming, multitasking, and app launches are smooth and responsive. The processor also supports advanced AI and machine learning, enabling features like real-time photo processing, faster app recommendations, and improved battery optimization. Users can expect seamless performance across all iOS functions.

iPhone 16 Design and Build

Apple with the iPhone 16 offers a durable ceramic shield front, glass back, and lightweight body, the phone is both stylish and practical. Its ergonomic design ensures comfort for daily use, while water and dust resistance adds durability. Available in multiple colors, the device combines aesthetics with robustness.