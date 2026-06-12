Sagility announced acequsition of CareSeed, a US-based healthcare analytics company. The acquisition will help Sagility strengthen its quality and Stars ratings offerings while accelerating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare operations.

Sagility is a leading tech & AI – led healthcare operations and transformation company and CareSeed is a US-based healthcare analytics company specializing in NCQAcertified HEDIS quality reporting, medical record review, chart abstraction, and regulatory analytics for health plans.

“The combined offering will support health plans across the full quality lifecycle — from HEDIS abstraction and reporting to prospective gap closure, provider engagement, care coordination, and continuous performance monitoring,” Sagility said in its regulatory filing.

Combined platform to support end-to-end quality operations

Following the acquisition, Sagility plans to combine CareSeed’s technology platforms with its own healthcare operations, clinical services, and AI-led transformation capabilities.

“CareSeed has built strong capabilities in quality measurement, HEDIS reporting, and healthcare analytics that have helped health plans navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment,” said Ramesh Gopalan, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Sagility.

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“Together, CareSeed’s technology platforms and Sagility’s clinical, operational, and AI-enabled transformation capabilities create a more connected quality operations model — helping health plans identify and close care gaps earlier, improve member outcomes, enhance Star Ratings performance, and drive more sustainable financial results,” he added.

Focus on Medicare Advantage and Stars performance

CareSeed’s Forecast platform offers NCQA-certified HEDIS reporting and quality analytics, while Harvest provides cloud-based medical record review, chart abstraction, and supplemental data capture capabilities.

According to Sagility, these platforms will serve as a foundation for transforming quality operations and improving care continuum management.

“Our clients are under significant pressure to improve quality scores, optimize Stars performance, and manage growing regulatory complexity,” said Thomas Mueller, CEO of CareSeed.

“Joining Sagility allows us to combine our specialized quality analytics and HEDIS capabilities with Sagility’s operational scale, clinical expertise, and transformation capabilities to deliver greater value to health plans,” he added.

About CareSeed

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, CareSeed provides healthcare analytics services to around 30 small and mid-sized US health insurers. The company has a strong presence in the Medicare Advantage segment.

CareSeed offers two cloud-based platforms—Forecast and Harvest—which help health plans improve HEDIS performance, manage medical record reviews, streamline chart abstraction, strengthen audit readiness, and comply with regulatory requirements.

Strengthening position in payer market

Sagility said the acquisition aligns with its strategy of moving health plans beyond traditional retrospective HEDIS reporting toward a more integrated and proactive quality management model.

The company also said that the acquisition will strengthen its position in the mid-market payer segment and create opportunities to offer scalable quality and Stars solutions to larger national health plans.

Sagility share price

The share price of Sagility has gained 2.09% in the opening trade on Friday. The stock has declined 23.08% so far this year