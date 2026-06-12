After staying in the headlines for Arattai last year, Zoho is back at the forefront, and this time, there’s AI-grade hardware involved. The company has unveiled Nathu La as its first indigenously designed-in-house server platform.

Nathu La is essentially an enterprise-grade data server that’s designed to run modern-generation Large Language Models (LLMs). Development started five years ago and was done by Zoho’s team based in Nagpur. Nathu La, however, won’t add to Zoho’s commercial ambitions, since it wants to fully own its technology stack, i.e., from the physical hardware layer to data centres, operating systems, and consumer-facing apps.

But why did Zoho make an AI server?

According to Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, Director of AI Research at Zoho Corp, the global AI revolution has completely changed data centre economics. By mid-2026, the price of traditional server infrastructure has risen rapidly, with standard server configurations costing much more than they did just six months prior. The surge in pricing is caused by supply chain bottlenecks and component scarcity, all while global demand for compute power is increasing.

For software companies that rely entirely on renting public cloud infrastructure (like AWS or Microsoft Azure), these costs eventually start eating into profit margins.

Zoho’s case, fortunately, has been different, considering it already operates its own data centres, and hence, designing its own server architecture made more sense.

Aim to drive down AI inference costs

AI inference costs have been rising lately as more organisations are latching on to AI systems. Zoho says that Nathu La is engineered to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and optimise performance per watt. This will help drive down the ongoing operational costs of running AI across Zoho’s massive suite of tools (like Zoho CRM, video streaming, and email hosting).

In a statement to The Hindu Businessline, Shailesh Davey, CEO of Zoho Corp, says that the company is compounding its operational advantages by marrying “right-sized models running on our own platform, in our own data centres, now on our own servers, accelerated by our own GPU database.” The Nathu La servers are configured to maximise data transfer speeds and minimise latency.

Nathu La’s architecture is indigenous

Opposite to expectations, Nathu La has been designed and built in India. The motherboard, chassis, BIOS, Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) firmware, and Network Interface Cards (NIC) were all designed by Zoho’s hardware engineering team. Built in collaboration with Intel India, the server is powered by Intel Xeon 6 Processors, optimised specifically for virtualisation, High-Performance Computing (HPC), storage, and AI inference workloads.

Zoho says it has filed over five patents covering cutting-edge thermal management systems and cost-optimised server architecture. According to internal benchmarks shared publicly, Nathu La achieves identical performance to conventional servers from global OEMs while delivering a 12% to 18% reduction in power consumption and a 20% to 30% reduction in Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

As far as the software side is concerned, Nathu La is compliant with India’s Open Source Software (OSS) policy. It also meets the stringent criteria of the Local Content Policy. This will allow Zoho to bundle its secure hardware and software stack for high-security government frameworks and banking enterprises.

Will Nathu La be sold commercially?

For now, Zoho says that there are no immediate plans to sell the Nathu La server commercially, as the platform is built strictly for internal use. The company is currently testing the system internally, with Zoho claiming roughly 1,000 servers are deployed in testing.