Instagram now lets you put more than one profile photo to your account: How to use new feature update

Instagram is taking Meta’s efforts to push metaverse a step ahead. The company has received a new feature related to avatar- a key player of Metaverse. Meta brought avatars on Instagram last year. In the latest update now, the company is making it possible for Instagram users to add avatar to their profile photo alongside their original profile photo.

Instagram has announced a new dynamic profile photo feature that will show both your profile photo and avatar. Previously, you had to choose between your picture and your avatar for your Instagram profile picture. With the latest Instagram update, you can now add an avatar to your existing or new profile photo and those visiting your profile can flip between the two to check out the two photos.

“Now you can add your avatar to the other side of your pic – and people who visit your profile can flip between the two,” Instagram said in a tweet.

How to add avatar to your Instagram profile photo

To add an avatar to your Instagram profile photo, go to the Edit button below your profile picture. Add the avatar. You can customise the look of your avatar as per your choice. Add the avatar your profile picture. People visiting your profile can now flip over to see your digital avatar.

Instagram is aggressively looking at ways to regain its popularity that seems to have got lost amidst the sea of changes that it has witnessed since Facebook acquired it. The photo-sharing app which was previously regarded as a sacred space for mobile photography enthusiasts has today become more like a Facebook-clone cramped with tons of unnecessary features.

The company recently announced Quiet Mode that helps users take time off from app and focus at the moment.