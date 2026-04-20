Infinix has quietly carved out a niche for itself in India’s intensely competitive smartphone market – not as a top-tier player like Samsung or OnePlus, but as a fast-growing challenger in the budget and mid-range segments. Its Note series serves as the brand’s mainstream lineup, built around a familiar formula of large displays, big batteries and balanced performance. With its latest device, the Infinix Note 60 Pro 5G, the company is attempting to push into the crowded premium mid-range space, taking on established rivals such as the Redmi Note 13, iQOO Z9 5G and realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G.

The first thing that stands out is the design. The Note 60 Pro features an “Active Matrix” LED panel on the back that lights up for notifications and alerts. Integrated neatly within the camera module and powered by 288 independent LED pixels, it adds a layer of visual flair that immediately catches the eye. While the idea is clearly inspired by brands like Nothing, it still manages to give the phone a distinct personality in a segment where many devices tend to look interchangeable.

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The phone is built with an aluminium frame, lending it both structural strength and a refined in-hand feel. It strikes a good balance between being lightweight and durable, further enhanced by the use of Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for improved scratch and drop resistance. With an IP64 rating for splash resistance, it is well-equipped to handle everyday conditions. Adding an unusual but interesting layer of functionality, Infinix has also integrated a heart rate and SpO2 sensor directly into the frame – an uncommon feature in this category.

If there is one area where the Note 60 Pro genuinely stands out, it is the display. The device sports a large 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate – higher than the 120Hz panels typically seen on competing devices. The result is sharp visuals combined with a notably smooth and responsive experience. In everyday use, the difference is easy to notice: scrolling feels more fluid, animations appear seamless, and content consumption becomes more immersive. Whether watching videos or engaging in casual gaming, the display consistently delivers a rich visual experience.

Under the hood, the Note 60 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, marking a shift away from Infinix’s earlier reliance on MediaTek chipsets in the Note series. Performance is smooth and largely glitch-free for day-to-day tasks. Apps open quickly, multitasking is handled efficiently, and gaming performance is comfortably within expectations for this segment. The device is backed by a sizable 6,500mAh battery, which can easily last up to two days for moderate users. The inclusion of fast charging – and notably, wireless charging – further strengthens the overall package. Wireless charging, in particular, remains a rarity in this price bracket and gives the device a distinct advantage.

On the camera front, the Note 60 Pro is equipped with a 50MP OIS-enabled main sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens. It delivers detailed images with balanced exposure and improved low-light performance compared to earlier models. The Live Photo feature captures moments before and after the shutter is pressed, allowing users to revisit images with added motion and context. From street photography to AI-powered portraits, the phone offers a wide range of creative tools, including AIGC features, Live Photos and multiple shooting modes. It also supports 4K video recording, enabling users to capture high-quality content on the go. A 13MP front camera, with wide selfie and dual video capabilities, further enhances its appeal for content creation.

The Note 60 Pro runs on XOS 16 based on Android 16, offering a refreshed and highly customisable user interface with a strong emphasis on AI-driven features. Among the highlights are a One-Tap AI Button for quick access, the Folax Voice Assistant with multi-LLM support, support for more than five local languages, and an AI Studio for content generation and editing. These additions aim to make everyday interactions more intuitive, while also aligning with the broader industry shift towards AI-led user experiences.

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Taken together, the Infinix Note 60 Pro 5G represents a significant step forward for the brand. It is not positioned as a specialist device that excels in just one area, but rather as an all-rounder that attempts to deliver across multiple fronts. If you are looking for a smartphone that offers a little bit of everything – a larger battery, a smoother display and a long list of features – the Note 60 Pro makes a compelling case for itself, and deserves a strong mention in the upper mid-tier segment.