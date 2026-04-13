Tesla’s autonomous driving system is considered one of the best in the business. While Tesla keeps improving the system to allow for assisted driving experiences in the future, owners of these vehicles often try to demonstrate how easy the Full Self Driving (FSD) feature makes daily commutes. One technology influencer, however, took one of his demos a bit too far – a bit too much away from reality.

Prominent tech commentator Robert Scoble posted a 14-minute video from behind the wheel of his eight-year-old Tesla, demonstrating a glimpse into the future – driving autonomously while fully immersed in Apple Vision Pro, an augmented reality headset.

In the video, Scoble is wearing the bulky spatial computing headset and gestures with both hands off the wheel as his Tesla navigates freeway traffic in Silicon Valley at highway speeds. “Hey Ma! I’m not looking at the road anymore,” he declares early in the clip. “I’m watching TV on my Apple Vision Pro. I’m watching Coachella and it’s pretty cool.”

He explains that the headset’s passthrough cameras render the world in sharp “voxels”(volumetric pixels), thereby making his naturally blurry vision clearer than his naked eyes, while the car’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system handles every turn, lane change, and merge.

Tech influencer wears Apple AR headset while driving Tesla

Scoble, who is a longtime Apple and Tesla enthusiast, repeatedly stressed that he is not actually seeing physical reality. “When you realise you aren’t seeing reality at all, your mind gets freed,” he says, echoing the post’s caption. He describes swapping between Coachella footage, virtual environments, and the road ahead, arguing that the experience previews a world where autonomous cars and lightweight AR glasses let people consume entertainment, attend events, or even work without ever glancing at the physical road.

My reality is blurry.



But when I put on my Apple Vision Pro it becomes sharp.



But when you realize you aren’t seeing reality at all your mind gets freed. pic.twitter.com/RKltMsaYan — Robert Scoble (@Scobleizer) April 12, 2026

Scoble uses the drive as an example to showcase a future where cutting-edge technologies from various aspects of life converge. He predicts that by late 2026 or 2027, sleeker and cheaper Apple glasses combined with Level 4 or 5 autonomous vehicles will transform daily life – massive virtual screens floating in the car, immersive concerts, new forms of education, and even augmented reality overlays on the physical world.

“The future’s coming, people,” he tells viewers. “Get on board or you’re gonna get left behind.”

Internet calls him ‘batshit crazy’

Scoble’s demonstration post has drawn sharp criticism from the internet. Several users called the stunt “reckless” and “incredibly stupid,” accusing Scoble of endangering himself and others by demonstrating what is essentially distracted driving, even if the car is in autonomous mode. One commenter warned, “Stop demonstrating wanton disregard for safety in the name of content.”

This is such an incredibly selfish thing to do. Stop demonstrating wanton disregard for safety in the name of content. Incredibly stupid. — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyLabs) April 13, 2026

My 2019 MX HW3 tried to run a red light last week. It has also within the last 6 months tried to make an unprotected left into a potential head-on collision. This Apple Pro behavior is reckless driving at this point still Robert. For your safety and the sake of your family having… April 12, 2026

This is incredibly dumb. — Branden Flasch (@brandenflasch) April 13, 2026

Have you ever been pulled over wearing something like that? — bind (@bind_lux) April 12, 2026

Scoble pushed back vigorously in replies, insisting his 2018-model Tesla on Hardware 3 is statistically safer than human drivers and that the Vision Pro actually improves his vision compared to driving without corrective lenses.

One of his followers, however, acclaimed the daring feat he demos in the video, stating, “Robert is batshitc razy and I’m loving it.”