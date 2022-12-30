Google’s top announcements in 2022: Year-ender

Google has been hard at work this year. The company this year focused on making its services more efficient starting from making its services like Search and Maps more natural and intuitive to making efforts to make the Internet a safer space.

The company unveiled fresh products including the new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and the Pixel Watch. It also announced a new Nest doorbell and Nest Wifi Pro. Google also announced that it has enabled Matter home standard support for its Nest and Android devices. The Google for India event which was held in New Delhi and was graced by the presence of Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Sundar Pichai saw discussions around India-centric efforts from Google like Multisearch feature and improved speech recognition for ‘Hinglish’ speakers.

Here is a summary of everything that Google announced this year.

Improved Search and Maps: Google made Search more natural and intuitive this year. The new “Mutisearch near me” helps search through Google using images and text at the same time. You can take a snap a picture or take a screenshot of any item and find it nearby instantly.

Google News also got a facelift bringing more local coverage for users. “We showcased updates that make Maps look and feel more like the real world, including an immersive view to give a whole new glimpse at global landmarks. And this year Street View turned 15, Maps added new features to help plan your next adventure — all while saving money on tolls,” Google writes in its blog post.

Redesigned Gmail: Google this year replaced the previous iteration of Gmail on web with Material You redesign making it the standard interface for all. Alongside it also dropped the option to go back to the previous interface.

New Pixel, Nest and Fitbit devices: Google at its Made by Google event this year unveiled new Pixel, Nest and Fitbit devices. New Pixel phones come with Google’s latest chip- Tensor G2. This chipset is custom made for Pixel phones. The Pixel Watch features a custom-developed 3-D coverglass that’s durable and scratch resistant, with stainless steel finishes in black, silver and gold. It comes with built in Fitbit features. Google also launched a redesigned Google Home app, a wired doorbell and Nest Wifi Pro with Wi-Fi 6E.

Android 13 release: Google released Android 13 in August this year. While it may not be a big upgrade over Android 12, it brings small changes here and there. It comes with features like clear calling, free VPN which is exclusive to Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Google updates to keep you safe online: Google joined hands with MEITY and Digital India to conduct a multilingual user awareness campaign. It launched the ProtectChildren.Google in three Indian languages to help keep children safe online.

