Google working on Pixel 7 Pro- lookalike dubbed Pixel G10: Report

It hasn’t been even a month that Google launched Pixel 7 and 7 Pro flagship phones and the company is said to have already started on its next premium offering which apparently resembles Pixel 7 Pro. The phone in question is said to be named Pixel G10.

Tipster Kuba Wojciechowski has shared some details with 91mobiles of the new Pixel G10 smartphone. Kuba suggests that the new Pixel phone has been codenamed G10 and could have a display and design in line with what Pixel 7 Pro offers. The rumoured device is said to sport display dimensions of 155mm in height, and 71mm in width similar to what Pixel 7 Pro offers. We can expect similarities in design also like rounded corners and the position of selfie camera cutout.

The company is said to be joining hands with BOE, a Chinese display manufacturer, for the supply of display panels for new Pixel phone. The display is also said to feature Qualcomm’s Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Google is reportedly also working on two other smartphones codenamed Felix and Lynx. It is speculated that Felix could be the foldable phone from Google while Lynx could be either Pixel 7 Ultra or the Pixel 7 Mini.

Google took the wraps off from its latest flagships– Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro– earlier this month at its Made by Google event. The smartphones are powered by Google Tensor G2 processor. Pixel 7 sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and comes with a dual back camera setup at the back. It is supported by a 4270mAh battery. The Pixel 7 Pro has 6.70-inch display and packs a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel camera, and a 12-megapixel camera.