In the last 24 hours, Technology and social media space are igniting with a mix of exciting games and trending news around the globe. Nothing Phone 4A, Poco X8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra are making headlines and gaining a lot of traction from the masses, here’s what people are searching for the most on Google.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Over five thousand searches

Flipkart has slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra ahead of the Galaxy S26 Ultra launch, making the previous genaration flagship more affordable. The 256GB variant, originally sold for Rs. 1,29,999, now starts at around Rs. 1,07,000–Rs. 1,08,000 after a Rs. 20,000–Rs. 22,000 cut, with bank offers (e.g., Flipkart Axis/SBI Rs. 1,500–Rs. 4,000 off) and exchanges up to Rs. 7,400 pushing effective prices under Rs. 1 lakh. No-cost EMI from Rs. 3,769/month and add-ons like warranties are available.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Over hundred thousand searches

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S26 Ultra, featuring a world-first hardware-based Privacy Display that narrows viewing angles to prevent shoulder surfing while preserving color accuracy for the main user. It sports a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset (19% CPU, 39% NPU gains), 200MP main camera, 5500mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 3.0 (75% in 30 mins). Colors include Cobalt Violet, White, Black, Sky Blue, plus exclusives Pink Gold, Silver Shadow; India prices start at Rs. 1,39,999 (12GB/256GB). Enhanced Galaxy AI offers agentic automation and cross-app help.

Nothing Phone (4a): Over two thousand searches

Nothing Phone (4a) has introduced a new pink colour for the first time in any smartphone of the Nothing lineup. Although the device retains its signature transparent rear design with refined depth from light resin interaction. Teased ahead of the March 5 ‘Built Different’ launch, it features a triple rear camera in a pill modul, external LED flash, updated Glyph Bar lighting and side buttons. The expected specifications include the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, 6.7-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED and 5,400mAh battery with 50W charging.

Poco X8 Pro: Over one thousand searches

Poco X8 Pro series renders have leaked, showcasing a special Iron Man Edition alongside standard X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max models ahead of launch. The Iron Man variant features a grey-gold rear with a central Iron Man figure, “Stark Industries” logo, custom Marvel-themed UI, HyperOS 3 on Android 16, Mediatek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, upto 16GB RAM/512GB storage, 1.5K 120-144Hz AMOLED display, and massive 7,560 mAh battery. Standard models sport slim bezels, pill shaped cameras, and colors like black, white,, turquoise.