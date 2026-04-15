Over the years, Google has faced multiple lawsuits accusing the maker of Android of exercising a monopoly over how apps are distributed on the platform. After the famous dispute involving Epic Games that led to Google bringing changes in Google Play policy, a new lawsuit has been filed by Portuguese app store operator Aptoide, accusing Google of maintaining an illegal monopoly over Android app distribution and in-app billing systems. The complaint has been lodged in a US federal court in San Francisco.

Aptoide, which describes itself as the world’s third-largest Android app store, claims that Google’s practices have created an “anticompetitive chokehold”, preventing rival platforms from effectively competing. The Lisbon-based company says it has been deprived of access to popular apps and developers, limiting its ability to challenge Google Play’s pricing and policies despite offering lower commissions to developers and better deals for users.

Aptoide’s allegations against Google

According to the lawsuit, Google encourages developers toward its own Google Play Store and bundles it with “must-have” services, thereby making it extremely difficult for alternative app stores to gain traction.

Aptoide currently hosts around 436,000 apps and serves over 200 million users annually. The company argues that without these barriers, it could have exerted far greater competitive pressure on Google.

The suit accuses Google of violating US antitrust laws by monopolising the distribution of apps on Android devices and controlling the billing infrastructure. Aptoide is seeking a court injunction to halt the alleged anticompetitive practices, along with triple damages.

This legal action revives the company’s long-standing grievances with Google. Back in 2014, Aptoide had filed a complaint with European Union antitrust authorities, highlighting similar concerns about Google’s dominance. The company claimed it has suffered “irreparable harm”, including significant user losses, partly due to Google’s security tools and policies that allegedly put third-party stores at a disadvantage.

Google previously faced antitrust cases

“In December 2023, a federal jury in San Francisco unanimously ruled that Google illegally maintained a monopoly over Android app distribution and in‑app billing in the Epic Games v. Google case. This led to a November 2025 settlement in which Google agreed to overhaul its Play Store policies, including lower commissions for developers and easier access for rival app stores.”

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Additionally, all 50 US states and additional jurisdictions reached a $700 million settlement with Google in December 2025 to resolve claims that the company’s monopoly caused consumers to overpay for apps and in-app purchases while limiting choice. That case alleged many of the same monopoly practices that are now cited by Aptoide.

The prior victories against Google have already begun reshaping the Android app distribution scene. However, Aptoide argues the changes have not gone far enough to level the playing field for smaller rivals.

Industry analysts suggest that the outcome could have significant implications for how apps are distributed on Android devices, potentially affecting millions of users and developers who rely on the platform.