Google Pixel 7 launched at Rs 59,999 is selling for Rs 20,999 on Flipkart; wait, what?

The Google Pixel 7 is selling for as low as Rs 20,999 on Flipkart. Those keeping track about Google Pixel 7 prices in India would know, the phone was launched last year at a price of Rs 59,999. So, basically the Google Pixel 7 is available with a discount of a whopping Rs 39,000. This is not a joke, but yes, there is a catch surely.

Quick recap: the Pixel 7 price in India is set at Rs 59,999. This is for the sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB. Now, Flipkart is offering a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on the phone in question which means that the Pixel 7 is currently selling for Rs 57,999 for everyone.

Google Pixel 7 at Rs 20,999: How the Flipkart deal works

On top of the Rs 2,000 flat discount, Flipkart is offering another Rs 7,000 discount on purchases made using select bank cards. Users of Axis Bank and American Express are eligible for this Rs 7,000 price deduction benefit. This means, if you happen to buy the Pixel 7 using a debit or credit card from these banks, you can get the phone at a price of Rs 50,999.

Google Pixel 7 listing

Flipkart says it will give up to Rs 30,000 exchange value for your current device including a Rs 3,000 bonus on select devices. As is usually the case, the maxed-out value is reserved for top-shelf phones like say for instance, the iPhone 13 Pro Max. A flawless iPhone 11 is worth Rs 18,450 while the iPhone 13 fetches only Rs 27,000. Depending on the condition of your existing phone and how badly you want to get the Pixel 7, you can get it at a price sizeably less than its launch price including for as low as Rs 20,999. But chose wisely.