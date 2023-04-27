Google Meet now supports 1080p video but with several ifs and buts

Google Meet now supports 1080p video. The video conferencing app, despite being widely used, until now supported only resolutions of 720p or lower. The latest update now bumps up the app’s video quality to let users take office video calls with a better-quality image. However, there are few limitations that come with this.

For starters, Google has said that the update is available for paying subscribers only. The update is available to select Google Workspace and Google One users. Next the availability of 1080p video calling depends on your webcam- if the device is compatible with the resolution.

Google also brings to notice that additional bandwidth is required to send 1080p video and it will automatically adjust the resolution if the device is bandwidth constrained.

This new feature is off by default, and eligible users will be prompted before entering the meeting about the new 1080p option. It can be turned on or off via the settings menu.

The 1080p resolution will provide a more immersive video conferencing experience, with clearer and more detailed video. This new update is a significant improvement for Google Meet, as the app has previously been criticised for its lower video quality compared to other video conferencing apps such as Microsoft Teams or Zoom that support 1080p video.

The update is available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Education Plus, Enterprise Essentials and Frontline customers. It is also available to Google One subscribers with 2TB or more storage space with eligible devices.

Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Nonprofits, G Suite Basic and Business customers and those with personal Google Accounts are left out from receiving this update.

Google’s latest update is a major one, however, this new feature is only available to paying subscribers, which may be disappointing for some users who are not able or willing to pay for the service.