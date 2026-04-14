NEET-UG aspirants have good news as far as mock test material is concerned. Google has introduced free, full-length practice tests for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on its AI platform Gemini. The aim is to provide a valuable and accessible test resource to lakhs of medical aspirants preparing for one of India’s toughest entrance examinations.

This new update to Gemini enables students to simulate the real NEET-UG exam experience simply by prompting Gemini with the phrase “I want to take a NEET mock exam.” The mock tests are completely free and designed to closely mirror the format, difficulty level, and structure of the actual exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Note that you don’t need to pay any fee to access the test.

Google partners with trusted partners for free Gemini tests

The practice tests have been curated using rigorously evaluated content from various Indian education platforms, including Physics Wallah and Careers360. This collaboration ensures that the questions are accurate, relevant, and reflective of the real NEET-UG exam pattern for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical and dental courses.

This NEET-UG mock test on Gemini is the latest addition to Google’s expanding suite of AI-powered educational tools in India. The company had previously introduced full-length practice tests for the SAT and JEE Main on Gemini earlier in 2026. By extending support to NEET-UG, Google aims to make high-quality test preparation available to a wider audience of Indian students in the medical stream.

How to access free Gemini mock tests

Students can access the NEET-UG mock tests directly through the Gemini app or web interface. The feature is available to all users with a personal Google account, Google Workspace customers, and Workspace Individual subscribers. The test is currently offered only in the English langauge, as Google is yet to release it in Hindi and other Indian languages . Note that those with a free Gemini account can also access the test.

Google Workspace administrators can manage access through the Admin Console if needed. The rollout covers both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and is now live for eligible users.

Prior to this, Microsoft and PhysicsWallah (PW) announced a strategic partnership to bridge the skills gap in India’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities through job-oriented certification programs in Generative AI, Data Analytics, and Digital Marketing. Delivered via PW’s skilling arm, PW Skills, the courses integrate Microsoft’s cutting-edge enterprise tools, including Microsoft Copilot, Power BI, Microsoft Fabric, GitHub, and Microsoft Office 365. This hands-on curriculum aims to equip students, early professionals, and job seekers with practical, industry-relevant skills in real-world workflows such as data visualisation, automation, AI-assisted campaign optimisation, and collaborative development.

Learners who complete the programs will receive joint certifications from PhysicsWallah and Microsoft, significantly boosting their employability in the rapidly evolving AI-driven job market.