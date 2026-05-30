Google has announced that it is expanding the reach of its latest AI-powered video creation and editing tool, Gemini Omni, to India. In a post on X, the company announced that users in India can now upload videos directly to Gemini Omni and edit them using simple text prompts.

With the new tool, users can adjust scenes, apply different visual effects, add elements, or enhance existing clips without using conventional video editing applications. The feature is rolling out through the Gemini app and Gemini’s web platform.

Great news: Users in India can now upload and edit videos directly with Gemini Omni!



Get started in the app or https://t.co/awhPeHZIqm:

> Upload your video

> Tell Gemini the change you want to make

> Enjoy your new creation



We can't wait to see what you make! — Google Gemini (@GeminiApp) May 28, 2026

To recall, Google first showcased Gemini Omni at Google I/O 2026, where it introduced several updates to its Gemini portfolio. The company said the model was built to handle a wide range of creative tasks and can interpret multiple forms of content while producing video outputs that appear natural and consistent.

“We’re introducing Gemini Omni, where Gemini’s ability to reason meets the ability to create. Omni is our new model that can create anything from any input — starting with video. With Omni, you can combine images, audio, video and text as input and generate high-quality videos grounded in Gemini’s real-world knowledge. You can also easily edit your videos through conversation,” the search engine giant said in a statement.

How to Edit Videos Using Gemini Omni

Google says users can edit videos in just a few steps:

Upload a video from your device or cloud storage.

Describe the changes or enhancements you would like to make.

Gemini Omni will process the request and apply the edits to the video.

Preview the updated version and save the final output.

The video editing feature is available through both the Gemini mobile app and the web version of Gemini, allowing users to create and modify content across devices.

Current Limitations and Availability

At present, videos created or edited with Gemini Omni are limited to 10 seconds in length and can include audio. Google says it plans to expand these capabilities over time as the technology continues to evolve.

To improve transparency, videos produced through Gemini Omni carry Google’s SynthID watermark, which helps indicate that the content was created using Google’s generative tools. Users can also check the origin of content through verification features available in Gemini, Gemini in Chrome, and Google Search.

Google has begun rolling out Gemini Omni Flash to Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers worldwide, including those in India. The feature is accessible through the Gemini app and Google Flow.

In addition, Google plans to integrate the technology into YouTube Shorts and the YouTube Create app, giving creators more ways to produce and edit video content directly within Google’s ecosystem.