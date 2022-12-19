Google for India 2022: Powerful AI, Multisearch and other top tech announcements that Sundar Pichai made

Google on Monday made several AI-based India-focussed announcements for India aimed at addressing the language divide on the Internet, supporting digitisation and new collaborations with Indian brands to fuel India’s economy.

Google’s India head, Sanjay Gupta while addressing the event – “As partners in India’s digital transformation for nearly two decades, we’re deeply inspired by the myriad ways people have woven technology into every aspect of their everyday lives, placing India’s digital transformation at a tipping point. As access continues to broaden, connectivity must become rewarding for all people everywhere, and enable everyone to seamlessly move up the digital value chain for individual progress. We’re excited to launch concerted efforts with AI to democratize this opportunity and solve for languages, security, and transformation of scaled sectors such as agriculture and healthcare. And under the Google for India Digitization fund, we continue to support the innovation ecosystem with a commitment to support early-stage and women-led start-ups.”

The company made some major tech announcements at the event. Here are the key highlights:

One powerful AI that supports more than 100 Indian language: Google has joined hands with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, for better understanding of India’s speech landscape. The data has been open sourced to help more startups, developers, students build language solutions for India and use this richly diverse speech data to create technology that reflects the way every Indian speaks their local language. Google has also set a goal to build a single, unified model, capable of

Multisearch: Google is making it easier for people to search and explore information visually by launching Multisearch feature. Multisearch is available in English in India, and will be coming to many Indian languages in the next year, starting with Hindi. It basically helps people search for information using images and text simultaneously.

Google makes search results pages bilingual: Using advanced Machine Learning-based translation models and a cross-language search technology, Google can now serve high-quality and relevant content in a local language alongside English results. This functionality has already started rolling out in Hindi, and will be expanding to other Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Bengali, in the coming year.

New speech recognition model launched for Hinglish speakers: Google has launched a new speech recognition model that can more effectively understand people who speak in Hinglish. This uses a new, neural-network inspired speech recognition model that takes into account the individual’s accents, surrounding sounds, context, and speaking style.

Project Relate app: Google has been piloting Project Relate – an app that is trained to unique speech patterns of people with non-standard speech. The company has been piloting the app with English users in India, and will be expanding this pilot to Hindi users in early 2023. Through this project, Google’s wants to make products that rely on speech recognition technology, like Google Assistant, more accessible to everyone.

Google partners with NeGD for easy access of people’s digital ID: Google announced a collaboration with the National eGovernance Division (NeGD) to enable people with easy access to their authentic digital documents, directly from the Files by Google app on Android. Google says that the docs shared in Files on Google can only be accessed using a unique lockscreen authentication.

Google Pay gets new security features: Google Pay announced enhanced security features for users paying digitally, including multi-layered intelligent warnings to alert users if the fraud detection system detects suspicious activity.

ALSO READ:

ALSO READ: Google for India 2022: Top 5 things that CEO Sundar Pichai said at the event