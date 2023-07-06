scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Google delays release of fully custom phone chip until 2025 – The Information

The world’s largest contract chipmaker counts companies such as Apple and Nvidia among its customers.

Written by Reuters
Google, chip
Google and TSMC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Alphabet Inc’s Google has delayed the release of a fully custom chip for its Pixel smartphones until 2025, The Information reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.Google originally planned to release the chip, internally called Redondo, next year to replace the semicustom chips it currently designs with Samsung Electronics, the report said.

The tech giant will also switch from Samsung to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) for making the chips, called Tensors, according to The Information.The world’s largest contract chipmaker counts companies such as Apple and Nvidia among its customers.

Also Read

Google and TSMC did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. Google will stick with Samsung for another year and wait until 2025 to introduce a fully custom design chip, internally code-named Laguna, according to The Information.The Laguna chip will be based on TSMC’s 3-nanometer manufacturing process, currently the world’s most advanced chipmaking process, the report added.

Also Read
More Stories on
Google
technology news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-07-2023 at 20:52 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS