Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google has been a brand ambassador of India for the world. Since he is proud of his Indian roots he always takes a moment to wish people on Indian festivals like Diwali and Holi. This time too he did it by sharing a special post on social media. On March 4, he wished everyone a “Happy Holi” and posted a colourful picture that beautifully captured the spirit of the festival. His message was simple and heartfelt, describing Holi as a celebration of colour, community, and new beginnings.

Sundar Pichai posted “A celebration of colour, community, and new beginnings. Happy Holi to all! Incredible shot by @prajai_k taken on Pixel 8 Pro.”

The post quickly caught people’s attention online, with many users appreciating the thoughtful gesture and the stunning image he shared.

A stunning Photo shot on Pixel

The photograph posted by Sundar Pichai was taken by Mumbai-based photographer Prajay Katkoria. The image shows bright pink colour powder floating in the air against a clear blue sky. It perfectly captures the joy and energy that Holi brings every year.

Interestingly, the photo was clicked using the Pixel 8 Pro. By mentioning this in his caption, Sundar Pichai not only highlighted the photographer’s talent but also showcased the camera quality of Google’s flagship smartphone. Prajay Katkoria responded warmly to the post, thanking Sundar Pichai and wishing everyone a happy Holi in return.

The meaning behind Holi

Holi is one of India’s most popular festivals. It marks the arrival of spring and celebrates the victory of good over evil. On this day, people gather with friends and family, apply colourful powders called gulal on each other, dance to music, and enjoy traditional sweets.

The festival is known for bringing people together, breaking barriers, and spreading happiness. It is celebrated not just in India but by Indian communities across the world.

Celebration of culture and technology

Sundar Pichai’s Holi post was more than just a festive greeting. It reflected his connection to Indian culture while leading one of the world’s biggest technology companies. By sharing a vibrant image taken on a Google device, he combined culture and technology in a natural way.

The post served as a reminder that festivals like Holi are about joy, unity, and fresh beginnings values that connect people everywhere, no matter where they live.