Google adds native translation to Gmail; know how you can use it to up your email game

Google is constantly improving Gmail in order to make it the best emailing service for its users. Despite being the most popular email service in the world, Gmail faces challenges from its competitors like Yahoo and Outlook. To help Gmail stay ahead of the competition, Google has announced a new native translation feature for its Gmail mobile app.

The feature, which is currently being rolled out to Android users and will be available to iOS users starting on August 21, will allow users to quickly translate emails into over 100 languages. Previously, if a user wanted to translate an email, they had to copy the entire text and paste it into Google translate. With the arrival of native support, users no longer have to take the long route as the translation can be done within the compose window of Gmail. This was available for Gmail users on web since a long time. With the latest update, it now comes to the mobile app of Gmail as well.

“For years, our users have conveniently translated emails in Gmail on the web to over 100 languages. Starting today, we’re excited to announce a native translation integration within the Gmail mobile app that will enable you to seamlessly communicate in a wide range of languages,” Google announced on its Workspace updates blog.

To use the translation feature, users simply need to tap on the “Translate” button that appears in the dismissible banner and choose their preferred language.

The native translation feature is the latest in a series of new features that Google has added to Gmail in recent months. In June, Google launched a new feature that allows users to negotiate meeting times right in the Gmail. The feature is useful especially when scheduling time with those whose Google Calendars you can’t see. In June, the company announced working on AI-powered feature that will make it easier to search for emails on your phone faster.

